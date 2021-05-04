How to show specific desktop icons in Windows 10

If you are using Windows 10 operating system and feel that the desktop is too cluttered with icons, there’s an option to hide everything. You can choose to do so by clicking the option from the context menu on the desktop.

But what if you want to show or hide a specific system icon on the Windows desktop? Well, there’s an option for that. Here is a step-by-step guide on how you can show or hide a specific system icon like This PC, Recycle Bin, and Network on your desktop.

Show/Hide specific desktop icons in Windows 10

Step 1: Open the Settings app on your computer.

Step 2: Now, navigate to Personalization > Themes > Desktop Icon Settings.

Step 3: You can now check the boxes beside any icons that you want to show on the desktop and uncheck for those you want to hide.

Step 4: After this, click the “Ok” button to save your changes.

The desktop will instantly reflect the results once you click the “Ok” button.

You can check out our other guides to make your experience even better by customizing the OS and software as per your needs, along with tips and tricks. We have covered quite a few topics, including macOS, and Chromebook.