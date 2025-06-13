In celebration of World Music Day, Sony India has announced a limited-time sale offering major discounts across a wide range of audio products. This is a great time for music lovers and audio enthusiasts to grab Sony’s latest headphones, speakers, and professional audio gear at unmatched prices.
From premium noise-cancelling headphones to party speakers and studio-grade audio gear, the sale runs from 13th to 22nd June 2025, across Sony retail stores, ShopatSC.com, leading electronics chains, and major e-commerce platforms.
Sony Truly Wireless Earbuds Deals
- Sony WF-1000XM5: ₹29,990 → ₹19,990 (Includes ₹3,000 cashback)
- Sony WF-LS910N: ₹24,990 → ₹16,990 (Includes ₹2,000 cashback)
- Sony WF-L910: ₹26,990 → ₹16,990 (Includes ₹2,000 cashback)
- Sony WF-C700N: ₹12,990 → ₹5,490 (Includes ₹1,000 cashback)
- Sony WF-C510: ₹8,990 → ₹3,990 (Includes ₹500 cashback)
Sony Wireless Headphones Offers
- Sony WH-1000XM5: ₹34,990 → ₹27,990
- Sony WH-1000XM4: ₹29,990 → ₹20,990
- Sony ULT Wear (WH-ULT900N): ₹24,990 → ₹14,990
- Sony WH-CH720N: ₹14,990 → ₹8,990
- Sony WH-CH520: ₹5,990 → ₹3,990
- Sony WI-OE610: ₹16,990 → ₹8,990 (Includes ₹1,000 cashback)
Sony Gaming Headset Deals
- Sony WH-G900N: ₹27,990 → ₹16,990 (Includes ₹3,000 cashback)
- Sony WH-G500: ₹19,990 → ₹12,990 (Includes ₹2,000 cashback)
- Sony MDR-G300: ₹9,990 → ₹4,990 (Includes ₹1,000 cashback)
- Sony WF-G700N: ₹22,990 → ₹13,990 (Includes ₹2,000 cashback)
Sony ProAudio Headphones & Studio Gear
- Sony IER-Z1R: ₹1,69,990 → ₹1,49,990
- Sony MDR-M1: ₹39,990 → ₹17,990
- Sony MDR-MV1: ₹59,990 → ₹22,990
- Sony C-80 Studio Mic: ₹69,990 → ₹39,990
- Sony NW-ZX707 Walkman: ₹74,990 → ₹64,990
Sony Soundbars on Discount
- Sony HT-S20R: ₹23,990 → ₹15,990
- Sony HT-S40R: ₹34,990 → ₹24,990
- Sony HT-S400: ₹28,990 → ₹21,990
- Sony HT-S500RF: ₹43,990 → ₹34,990
Sony Party Speaker Deals
- Sony MHC-V73D: ₹65,990 → ₹43,990 (Includes ₹3,000 cashback)
- Sony SRS-ULT10: ₹16,990 → ₹8,490 (Includes ₹500 cashback)
- Sony SRS-XV500: ₹39,990 → ₹24,990 (Includes ₹3,000 cashback)
- Sony SRS-ULT70: ₹49,990 → ₹31,990 (Includes ₹3,000 cashback)
- Sony SRS-XV800: ₹64,990 → ₹34,990 (Includes ₹5,000 cashback)
Sony Portable Bluetooth Speaker Deals
- Sony SRS-XB100: ₹5,990 → ₹3,990
The Sony World Music Day Sale is live from 13th June to 22nd June 2025, and buyers can avail these deals at Sony retail outlets (Sony Center & Sony Exclusive), Sony’s official website ShopatSC.com, leading electronics retailers, and major e-commerce platforms.