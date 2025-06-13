In celebration of World Music Day, Sony India has announced a limited-time sale offering major discounts across a wide range of audio products. This is a great time for music lovers and audio enthusiasts to grab Sony’s latest headphones, speakers, and professional audio gear at unmatched prices.

From premium noise-cancelling headphones to party speakers and studio-grade audio gear, the sale runs from 13th to 22nd June 2025, across Sony retail stores, ShopatSC.com, leading electronics chains, and major e-commerce platforms.

Sony Truly Wireless Earbuds Deals

Sony Wireless Headphones Offers

Sony Gaming Headset Deals

Sony ProAudio Headphones & Studio Gear

Sony Soundbars on Discount

Sony Party Speaker Deals

Sony Portable Bluetooth Speaker Deals

The Sony World Music Day Sale is live from 13th June to 22nd June 2025, and buyers can avail these deals at Sony retail outlets (Sony Center & Sony Exclusive), Sony’s official website ShopatSC.com, leading electronics retailers, and major e-commerce platforms.