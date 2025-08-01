Telegram has announced a significant update for both Android and iOS users, introducing a variety of new features aimed at improving content discovery, personalization, and bot management. The latest version, 11.14.0, brings Telegram Premium users a revamped search experience, new tools for organizing stories and gifts, and an innovative profile rating system.

Global Post Search (Premium Feature)

Telegram Premium users now gain access to a new ‘Posts’ tab in the search bar. This feature enables users to search public messages across all channels on Telegram, streamlining content discovery and allowing users to find relevant information more quickly.

Story Albums on Profiles & Channels

A much-requested addition, Telegram now allows users to group their Stories into albums. Whether it’s a travel diary, pet moments, or themed content, albums help users organize their Stories for better accessibility.

Admins of public channels can also create albums to display products, run campaigns, or group content by topic.

How to use: Go to the ‘Posts’ tab in your profile or channel -> Tap ‘Add Album’.

Custom Gift Collections

Digital gift lovers can now create personalized collections based on design or rarity. A single gift can appear in multiple collections, and advanced filters make browsing even easier.

How to use: Go to the ‘Gifts’ tab -> Select a gift -> Tap ‘Add Collection’.

Profile Ratings Based on Telegram Stars

User profiles now display a numeric rating badge, based on the Telegram Stars they’ve earned through transactions. This score reflects a user’s trust level in features like Suggested Posts and Paid Messages.

Ratings increase with successful purchases or funding.

Ratings drop with refunded Stars or gifts converted back.

Limited Edition Premium Gifts (Coming Soon)

Telegram has teased a new class of limited-edition digital gifts, exclusive to Premium users. Each gift will have purchase restrictions and will serve as collectibles on the platform.

Enhanced Bot Management with @BotFather Mini App

Developers now have access to improved bot tools through the new @BotFather mini app, enabling:

Editing bot settings and icons

Launching full-screen apps

Managing subscriptions

Supporting location and motion data

Creating shortcuts on home screens

All features are available now with Telegram version 11.14.0 and above.