WhatsApp is one of the most popular instant messaging applications globally, with more than 2.2 billion active users from over 100 countries. Having such a large user base, the company needs to take some measures to ensure that the platform remains in good standing and doesn’t become a breeding ground for spam.

In order to ensure that WhatsApp remains as spam-free as possible, the company relies on several different technologies, and if the need arises, it bans accounts that violate the platform’s terms of service. It’s good to be aware of the basic things to avoid getting blocked from the platform.

Here are some of the tips you can follow to ensure that your WhatsApp account remains in good standing and doesn’t get banned from using it.

Don’t Send Bulk Messages

The company is using Machine Learning as well as reports from other users to detect accounts that engage in bulk messaging or use tools for automated messaging or auto-dialing. The accounts which are detected to be making use of any of these are banned by the company.

Limit Usage of Broadcast List

Broadcasting a message on WhatsApp means that it is sent to everyone from your contact list and those who have your contact saved. When the broadcast list feature is overused, it may become annoying for your contacts and they may report your account. If there are multiple users who report your account, then your account will be banned from using the service.

Be Careful While Forwarding Messages

WhatsApp adds a label to the forwarded messages, indicating that the sender has forwarded the message that he or she received from someone else. On top of that, there’s also a limit to the number of times a message can be forwarded by the user. This was done after there were severe consequences of widely forwarded messages with misinformation. So, if you are not sure about the authenticity of the message, then it’s best not to forward the message.

Adhere to the Terms of Service

It’s important to ensure that you are following the terms and conditions set by WhatsApp for using its services. Violating any of the terms will result in your account getting banned. It prohibits users from publishing falsehoods or engaging in illegal, defamatory, harassing behavior, among others. It’s a good idea to go through WhatsApp’s “Acceptable Use of Our Services” section and the Terms of Services.

How to restore a banned WhatsApp account?

If your WhatsApp account has already been banned, then the only option you have available to get it unbanned is by filing an appeal with the company. You can choose to email the company or request a review on the WhatsApp application itself and wait for the company to review the account.

Follow us on Google News