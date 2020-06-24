How to transfer data from Android smartphone to iPhone

As people are now switching smartphones more often than earlier, phone companies are coming up with ways to let users transfer data from one smartphone to another in an easier way.

If you are switching from Android to iPhone, then here’s how you can quickly transfer your data to the new device. Apple has an application in the Google Play Store named “Move to iOS,” which helps users in moving from Android smartphone to iPhone by transferring the data.

The app allows to transfer several different types of data, mentioned in the list below:

Message history

Web bookmarks

Mail accounts

Calendars

Transferring data from Android to iOS

Before proceeding further, download the “Move to iOS” application from the Google Play Store by clicking the above link.