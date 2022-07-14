How to easily transfer eSIM between Apple iPhones running iOS 16

Apple iPhones are among the few smartphones that support eSIM functionality. The eSIM technology, which is basically a virtual SIM card, was introduced by the company in 2018 so that users can use cellular connectivity without the need of inserting a physical card into the device.

It is also possible to transfer a SIM card from one iPhone to another if the user is changing a device. While the feature was already available, with the latest iOS 16, Apple is making it possible to transfer eSIM between devices using Bluetooth instead of relying on Wi-Fi or other methods.

In this step-by-step guide, we will show you how to quickly and easily transfer an eSIM card from one Apple iPhone to another running the new iOS 16 operating system.

How to transfer eSIM between Apple iPhones running iOS 16

Step 1: Open the Settings app on your Apple iPhone.

Step 2: When the app opens, tap on the “Cellular” option.

Step 3: In there, tap on the “Set Up eSIM” button above the Cellular Data section.

Step 4: After that, tap on the “Transfer From Another iPhone” option.

That’s it. Once you have made the selection to transfer the eSIM from another iPhone, you will get a message that reads “to transfer a phone number from another iPhone, make sure your other iPhone is passcode protected, nearby, unlocked, has Bluetooth turned on and is running iOS 16 or later.” After checking what the message says, follow the on-screen instructions to successfully transfer the eSIM card from one Apple iPhone to another iPhone.