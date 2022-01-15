Vivo NEX 5 to reportedly have 7-inch display and 5x periscope lens

Vivo launched its last NEX series smartphone back in 2020, dubbed Vivo NEX 3S. There were reports about a new NEX 5 smartphone last year but the device didn’t get launched. If you are wondering about skipping the NEX 4, then it is because the number four is considered unlucky in Chinese culture.

Now, again reports have started surfacing online for the upcoming Vivo NEX 5, thanks to the leakster Digital Chat Station. The new leak reveals some key features and specifications of the upcoming device.

It is being claimed that the smartphone will come with a 7-inch screen with a micro-curved design and a single-hole cutout on the top for housing the front-facing camera sensor. Given that it will be a high-end offering, we expect the phone to have QHD+ screen resolution. As of now, it’s not confirmed if the device will have an under-display fingerprint sensor.

Under the hood, the phone is said to come powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, which is powering most of the flagship smartphones getting launched. Currently, there’s no information available about the memory configuration.

In the camera department, the Vivo NEX 5 is said to have a telephoto camera lens, which is missing in recently launched flagship devices. Further, the camera setup is said to offer magnification up to 5x with the periscope lens. There’s also a possibility that the company could use Zeiss lens given that the two companies have partnered to establish Vivo Zeiss Imaging Lab.

The report also claims that the phone has undergone waterproof testing but it is not yet confirmed if the NEX 5 will officially have an IP rating certificate. While the phone’s battery capacity remains unknown, it is said to have a 50W fast charging support.

Source