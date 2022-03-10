Vivo has introduced its affordable T Series smartphone in India, the vivo T1 5G is a midrange 5G smartphone with an 8.25 mm sleek design, Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor, 120 Hz display, 50 MP triple cameras, and a large 5,000 mAh battery. Here are our hands-on and first impressions of the vivo T1 5G smartphone.

vivo T1 5G Specifications

Display: 6.58-inch IPS LCD display, Full HD+ resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate

6.58-inch IPS LCD display, Full HD+ resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate Software: FunTouch OS 12, Android 12

FunTouch OS 12, Android 12 CPU: 6nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 octa-core SoC clocked at 2.2 GHz

6nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 octa-core SoC clocked at 2.2 GHz GPU: Adreno 619

Adreno 619 Memory: 4 GB OR 6 GB OR 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM (Up to 12 GB Extended RAM)

4 GB OR 6 GB OR 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM (Up to 12 GB Extended RAM) Storage: 128 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage, microSD slot

128 GB UFS 2.2 internal storage, microSD slot Main Camera: Triple cameras (50 MP + 2 MP macro + 2 MP depth), single LED flash

Triple cameras (50 MP + 2 MP macro + 2 MP depth), single LED flash Selfie Camera: 16 MP

16 MP Others: Side-mounted fingerprint scanner, Face Unlock

Side-mounted fingerprint scanner, Face Unlock Cellular: 5G network, dual SIM, dual 5G standby support

5G network, dual SIM, dual 5G standby support Battery: 5,000 mAh battery

5,000 mAh battery Charging: 18W fast charging

18W fast charging Weight: 187 grams

187 grams Price: ₹15,990 (4 GB), ₹16,990 (6 GB), ₹19,990 (8 GB)

Design, Display, & Build

On the design front, the vivo T1 5G comes with a sleek and slim form factor, adopts a trendy design with flat sides and rounded corners. Looking at the vivo T1, the design looks amazing, the back shines out and glimmers all around.

You can see the left camera housing with two big cameras and one tiny, a total of three cameras with 50 MP as the primary camera and 5G label, below you see the vivo branding aside.

The front side has a notch-style 6.58-inch IPS display with Full HD+ resolution and a whopping 120 Hz refresh rate. Although not AMOLED, the 120 Hz will give you fast performance and smooth operations altogether.

You get stereo speakers for a better multimedia experience and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner embedded on the power button for locking and unlocking the phone.

The bottom side has a USB Type-C port and 3.5 mm audio jack as well as one microphone, and stereo speakers (one at the earpiece).

The top side has a dual 5G SIM tray supporting 5G and a dedicated microSD slot alongside. The right side has a power button that also acts as a fingerprint scanner and volume keys.

Hardware, Specifications, & Cameras

The vivo T1 5G equips a fast midrange octa-core CPU – 6nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 octa-core SoC which is paired with Adreno 619 GPU for gaming, graphics applications, and GPU-intensive tasks. About the CPU, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC is a midrange SoC manufactured in a 6nm process consisting of 2+6 core configurations, two high-performance Kryo 660 Gold cores clocked at 2.2 GHz, and six power-efficient Kryo Silver cores clocked at 1.7 GHz.

The CPU is quite faster than the Snapdragon 765G and better than Snapdragon 720G found on several midrange smartphones. You can expect the performance to be suitable for daily use and good for gaming.

It comes in three RAM variants with the same 128 GB storage, 4 GB, 6 GB, and 8 GB with storage that can be expanded via a microSD card. The price for the 4 GB RAM is ₹15,990, 6 GB RAM is ₹16,990, and 8 GB RAM is ₹19,990.

On the software side, the vivo T1 5G comes with the latest Android 12 out-of-the-box with vivo’s FunTouch OS 12 on top. The smartphone also offers a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.

Cameras include a 50 MP primary camera in its triple camera system, the rest two are 2 MP macro camera and 2 MP camera for depth measuring. There’s a 16 MP camera on the front side for selfie and video calling needs. The 50 MP camera offers a handful of camera features which includes Night mode, Portrait mode, as well as, Live Photo, Slo-mo, Pro, AR Stickers, and more.

Early Verdict

The vivo T1 5G looks wonderful, glows in the sunlight, and comes in a slim form factor. Aside from its design, it equips a fast Snapdragon 695 processor, a 120 Hz display, and a 50 MP camera. Overall, vivo T1 5G has a great package to offer given the price, the price starts at ₹15,990 for its base variant i.e. 4 GB RAM and 128 GB stoarge.