Vivo V20 series with 5G support to go official on 21st September

China-based Vivo is all set to launch its new V-series smartphones with support for 5G connectivity. The company has confirmed that the Vivo V20 series will be officially launched on 21st September.

The official listing of the smartphone confirms that it will come with a dual-camera setup on the front and will have support for automatic eye focus technology. Explaining the feature, the company says that the user can “capture masterpieces in the blink of an eye with Eye Autofocus Tracking innovation that will focus on your eyes, making it a perfect shot.”

The company has also revealed that the phone will have a Night Mode, which is capable enough for “uncovering the perfect range of colors in all your beautiful scenery.” Further, the devices will have fast charging support as well.

Based on the previous leaks, it seems that the phone will feature a triple-camera setup on the back, placed inside a rectangular module. As for the sensors, it appears that the primary camera sensor will be 64-megapixel.

On the front side, there could be a dual-camera setup consisting of a 44-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor. We expect to get more information about the smartphone as the launch date nears.

