vivo India has confirmed the launch of its upcoming smartphone – the vivo V60 – on 12th August. The vivo V60 will be the successor to last year’s vivo V50, bringing major upgrades across the board, including performance, camera capabilities, and design. The upcoming smartphone will be equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4, along with an IP69 dust and water-resistant rating, and will pack three 50 MP cameras on board backed by ZEISS optics.

The company has already shared a teaser earlier, which confirms ZEISS optics and highlights a 100x zoom capability, hinting at major camera upgrades. The V60 is also touted to be the slimmest smartphone in the 6,500 mAh battery segment, combining a massive battery with a sleek profile. The V60 also retains IP68 and IP69 water and dust resistance ratings.

vivo V60 – Triple 50 MP Cameras with ZEISS Optics

The vivo V60 will boast a 50 MP Sony IMX766 main sensor, a 50 MP Sony IMX882 telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom and up to 100x zoom, and an 8 MP ultra-wide camera, while the front will use a 50 MP selfie shooter with 4K video recording. vivo is partnering again with Carl ZEISS to enhance its optics.

For internals, the vivo V60 will be powered by the newly announced Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC, which the vivo claims to be 27% faster in CPU performance, 30% stronger GPU, with 26% improved gaming efficiency compared to its predecessor Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 seen in the vivo V50.

The V60 will be the slimmest smartphone in the 6,500 mAh battery segment, alongwith an equal-depth quad-curved AMOLED display, likely to be a 6.67-inch 1.5K 120 Hz panel, and an upgrade to the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC, replacing the previous Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 used in earlier models. Other features, such as IP68 and IP69 water and dust resistance ratings, and 90W fast charging, are expected.

The vivo V60 will come in Auspicious Gold, Moonlit Blue, and Mist Gray colors. The smartphone will be sold on Flipkart.com, vivo India’s online store, and offline retailers. More details will be revealed closer to launch. Stay tuned for updates.