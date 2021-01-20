Just a day after launching the Vivo Y20G smartphone in the Indian market, the company has now launched yet another device in its Y-series, dubbed Vivo Y31. This seems like an updated version of the Vivo Y31 first launched in 2015.

The smartphone features a 6.58-inch Full HD+ IPS display that offers 2408 x 1080 pixels screen resolution. Under the hood, the device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chipset.

It packs 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. There’s also a microSD card slot, allowing users to further expand the storage capacity up to 1 TB.

As for the camera, there’s a triple rear camera setup that flaunts a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens. It is coupled with a 2-megapixel bokeh sensor with an f/2.4 lens and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor with an f/2.4 lens.

On the front side, there’s a 16 MP snapper with an f/2.0 aperture for taking selfies and video calling. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, and a USB Type-C port.

The device runs the latest Android 11 operating system out-of-the-box with FunTouch OS 11 on top. It is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.

The Vivo Y31 comes in two color options — Racing Black and Ocean Blue. Priced at Rs 14,490, it is already available for purchase through the company’s online store, Amazon.in, Flipkart, Paytm, and partner retail stores.

Vivo Y31 Specifications

Display: 6.58-inch (2408 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 20:9 aspect ratio screen

Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 Mobile Platform

6 GB LPDDR4X RAM

128 GB UFS 2.1 storage; expandable up to 1 TB

Android 11 with Funtouch OS 11

48 MP primary camera with f/1.79 aperture + 2 MP portrait sensor with f/2.4 aperture + 2 MP sensor with f/2.4 aperture

16 MP with f/2.0 aperture

side-mounted fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C

5000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging

Pricing and Availability in India