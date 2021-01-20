Vivo Y31 powered by Snapdragon 662 SoC and 6 GB RAM launched in India
Just a day after launching the Vivo Y20G smartphone in the Indian market, the company has now launched yet another device in its Y-series, dubbed Vivo Y31. This seems like an updated version of the Vivo Y31 first launched in 2015.
The smartphone features a 6.58-inch Full HD+ IPS display that offers 2408 x 1080 pixels screen resolution. Under the hood, the device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chipset.
It packs 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. There’s also a microSD card slot, allowing users to further expand the storage capacity up to 1 TB.
As for the camera, there’s a triple rear camera setup that flaunts a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens. It is coupled with a 2-megapixel bokeh sensor with an f/2.4 lens and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor with an f/2.4 lens.
On the front side, there’s a 16 MP snapper with an f/2.0 aperture for taking selfies and video calling. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, and a USB Type-C port.
The device runs the latest Android 11 operating system out-of-the-box with FunTouch OS 11 on top. It is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.
The Vivo Y31 comes in two color options — Racing Black and Ocean Blue. Priced at Rs 14,490, it is already available for purchase through the company’s online store, Amazon.in, Flipkart, Paytm, and partner retail stores.
Vivo Y31 Specifications
- Display: 6.58-inch (2408 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ LCD 20:9 aspect ratio screen
- CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 Mobile Platform
- RAM: 6 GB LPDDR4X RAM
- Storage: 128 GB UFS 2.1 storage; expandable up to 1 TB
- OS: Android 11 with Funtouch OS 11
- Rear Camera: 48 MP primary camera with f/1.79 aperture + 2 MP portrait sensor with f/2.4 aperture + 2 MP sensor with f/2.4 aperture
- Front Camera: 16 MP with f/2.0 aperture
- Others: side-mounted fingerprint sensor
- Connectivity Options: Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C
- Battery: 5000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging
Pricing and Availability in India
- Price: ₹14,490
- Availability: Now on sale in India