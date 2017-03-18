Vivo Y66 with 16 MP Selfie Camera launched in India at ₹14,990

Vivo Y66 is launched in India at ₹14,990 with again amazing 16 MP selfie camera on the front with Moonlight Flash. With the success of their selfie phones – Vivo V5 and Vivo V5 Plus, the Chinese company has come up with another selfie-centric budget smartphone from its Y series.

The main highlight of Vivo Y66 (also known as Vivo V5 Lite) is its 16 MP f/2.0 front camera. Surprisingly, the front camera boasts a Moonlight LED flash for taking better selfies in low light. On the rear side, it is backed up with a 13 MP f/2.2 camera with LED flash.

The smartphone is powered by a 1.5 GHz octa-core processor from MediaTek MT6750 and 3 GB RAM and boasts a 3,000 mAh non-removable battery. It comes with a decent 32 GB storage with options to expand up to 256 GB via MicroSD card.

On the software side, it runs on a customized FunTouch OS 3.0 based on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow. Vivo has partnered with Saavn music app to offer a Pro subscription bundled with the phone for 6 months.

Vivo Y66 Color Variants

It is available in two color variants:

Vivo Y66 (Crown Gold)

Vivo Y66 (Matte Black)

Vivo Y66 Price In India & Availability

The price of Vivo Y66 is ₹14,990 and is available across offline and online stores. The sale will start on 20th March across India.

Vivo Y66 Specifications