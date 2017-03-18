Vivo Y66 with 16 MP Selfie Camera launched in India at ₹14,990
Vivo Y66 is launched in India at ₹14,990 with again amazing 16 MP selfie camera on the front with Moonlight Flash. With the success of their selfie phones – Vivo V5 and Vivo V5 Plus, the Chinese company has come up with another selfie-centric budget smartphone from its Y series.
The main highlight of Vivo Y66 (also known as Vivo V5 Lite) is its 16 MP f/2.0 front camera. Surprisingly, the front camera boasts a Moonlight LED flash for taking better selfies in low light. On the rear side, it is backed up with a 13 MP f/2.2 camera with LED flash.
The smartphone is powered by a 1.5 GHz octa-core processor from MediaTek MT6750 and 3 GB RAM and boasts a 3,000 mAh non-removable battery. It comes with a decent 32 GB storage with options to expand up to 256 GB via MicroSD card.
On the software side, it runs on a customized FunTouch OS 3.0 based on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow. Vivo has partnered with Saavn music app to offer a Pro subscription bundled with the phone for 6 months.
Vivo Y66 Color Variants
It is available in two color variants:
- Vivo Y66 (Crown Gold)
- Vivo Y66 (Matte Black)
Vivo Y66 Price In India & Availability
The price of Vivo Y66 is ₹14,990 and is available across offline and online stores. The sale will start on 20th March across India.
Vivo Y66 Specifications
- Model: Vivo 1609
- Display: 5.5-inch HD IPS Display (1280 x 720 pixels resolution) covered with 2.5D curved glass
- Fingerprint Scanner: N/A
- Software: FunTouch OS 3.0 based on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow
- CPU: Up to 1.5 GHz octa-core processor (Cortex-A53), MediaTek MT6750 SoC
- GPU: Mali-T860 MP2
- Memory: 3 GB LPDDR3 RAM
- Storage: 32 GB internal storage, MicroSD up to 256 GB
- Main Camera: 13 MP f/2.2, LED flash, 1080p video @30fps
- Front Camera: 16 MP f/2.0, Moonlight LED flash, 1080p video @30fps
- Cellular: 4G LTE, Hybrid Tray, Micro + Nano SIM (both GSM) or Micro SIM + MicroSD Slot
- Battery: 3,000 mAh (non-removable)
- Dimensions: 153.8 mm x 75.5 mm x 7.6 mm
- Weight: 155 grams
- Colors: Crown Gold, Matte Black
- Price: ₹14,990
3 Comments on "Vivo Y66 with 16 MP Selfie Camera launched in India at ₹14,990"
Yeah,i think its waste of money
Ohhh Bhai snapdragon 430 china variant ka hai
India mein mediatek mil rha wo b bekar hai
REAL WASTE OF MONEY
waste of money..