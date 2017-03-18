Vivo

Vivo Y66 with 16 MP Selfie Camera launched in India at ₹14,990

By Divyang Makwana
Vivo Y66 is launched in India at ₹14,990 with again amazing 16 MP selfie camera on the front with Moonlight Flash. With the success of their selfie phones – Vivo V5 and Vivo V5 Plus, the Chinese company has come up with another selfie-centric budget smartphone from its Y series.

The main highlight of Vivo Y66 (also known as Vivo V5 Lite) is its 16 MP f/2.0 front camera. Surprisingly, the front camera boasts a Moonlight LED flash for taking better selfies in low light. On the rear side, it is backed up with a 13 MP f/2.2 camera with LED flash.

The smartphone is powered by a 1.5 GHz octa-core processor from MediaTek MT6750 and 3 GB RAM and boasts a 3,000 mAh non-removable battery. It comes with a decent 32 GB storage with options to expand up to 256 GB via MicroSD card.

On the software side, it runs on a customized FunTouch OS 3.0 based on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow. Vivo has partnered with Saavn music app to offer a Pro subscription bundled with the phone for 6 months.

Vivo Y66 Color Variants

It is available in two color variants:

  • Vivo Y66 (Crown Gold)
  • Vivo Y66 (Matte Black)

Vivo Y66 Price In India & Availability

The price of Vivo Y66 is ₹14,990 and is available across offline and online stores. The sale will start on 20th March across India.

Vivo Y66 Specifications

  • Model: Vivo 1609
  • Display: 5.5-inch HD IPS Display (1280 x 720 pixels resolution) covered with 2.5D curved glass
  • Fingerprint Scanner: N/A
  • Software: FunTouch OS 3.0 based on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow
  • CPU: Up to 1.5 GHz octa-core processor (Cortex-A53), MediaTek MT6750 SoC
  • GPU: Mali-T860 MP2
  • Memory: 3 GB LPDDR3 RAM
  • Storage: 32 GB internal storage, MicroSD up to 256 GB
  • Main Camera: 13 MP f/2.2, LED flash, 1080p video @30fps
  • Front Camera: 16 MP f/2.0, Moonlight LED flash, 1080p video @30fps
  • Cellular: 4G LTE, Hybrid Tray, Micro + Nano SIM (both GSM) or Micro SIM + MicroSD Slot
  • Battery: 3,000 mAh (non-removable)
  • Dimensions: 153.8 mm x 75.5 mm x 7.6 mm
  • Weight: 155 grams
  • Colors: Crown Gold, Matte Black
  • Price: ₹14,990

3 Comments on "Vivo Y66 with 16 MP Selfie Camera launched in India at ₹14,990"

Ezhumalai

Yeah,i think its waste of money

1 hour 14 minutes ago
shaurayam

Ohhh Bhai snapdragon 430 china variant ka hai
India mein mediatek mil rha wo b bekar hai
REAL WASTE OF MONEY

28 days 16 hours ago
VISHAL GAJANAN GIRI

waste of money..

29 days 19 hours ago
