Vodafone ₹209 prepaid plan revised to offer more data benefits

Vodafone has upgraded its ₹209 prepaid plan to offer more daily data benefits to the users. The new plan now comes with 28 days of validity and offers 1.6 GB of data per day, offering an additional 100 MB of data compared to the previous benefits.

This is yet another revised plan Vodafone is offering, after revising its ₹225 plan last month which is now offering 2.5 GB data per day for a period of 28 days. The newly revised ₹209 prepaid plan now sits between Vodafone’s ₹199 prepaid plan and ₹229 prepaid plan which offers 1.5 GB and 2 GB daily data respectively.

Along with the data benefits the ₹209 plan also offers unlimited voice calling across all networks that too without any FUP limit. Further, the user also gets 100 free SMS per day during the course of the validity period.

Currently, Vodafone is offering four unlimited plans priced under ₹250. These include plans costing ₹169, ₹199, ₹209 and ₹229. The most affordable of ₹169 offers unlimited local, STD, and national roaming for 28 days. The ₹199 comes with 1.5 GB of data, unlimited calling, SMS, and roaming facility for 28 days. The ₹209 plan offers 2 GB of data per day and unlimited calling for a duration of 28 days.