Vodafone Idea launches two new ₹218 and ₹248 prepaid plans

Vodafone Idea is going through a rough time in the Indian market but that hasn’t stopped the company from launching new plans. The telecom operator has introduced two new prepaid plans in the India, priced at ₹218 and ₹248.

The plan priced at ₹218 offers unlimited calls, both local and national to any network along with 6 GB of data and 100 local and national SMS per day, for a validity of 28 days.

On the other hand, the plan priced at ₹248 also offers unlimited local and national voice calls to any network along with 8 GB of data and 100 daily free SMS. This one too has a validity period of 28 days.

Both these plans come with complimentary access to Zee5 digital streaming platform which normally costs ₹999. The company is also offering subscription to Vodafone Play for free of cost with the purchase of any of these two plans.

Currently, these new Vodafone Idea plans have been made active in Delhi and Haryana circles only and are available for recharge on the company website or through the My Vodafone app. While Vodafone lists Zee5 and Vodafone Play add-ons, they are not listed for Idea customers.