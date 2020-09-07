Vodafone Idea unveils new “Vi” branding along with revamped website and mobile app

Vodafone Idea has today announced its plan to rebrand the company, three years after the biggest merger in India’s telecom market. The development comes at a time when the company has been losing customers and it seems like an attempt to change the company’s image.

The company has announced that going forward, it will go by the brand name “Vi”. For those who are unaware, the company is a joint entity of Britain’s Vodafone and India’s Idea Cellular, which merged after the entry of Reliance Jio in the market.

It has also launched a new website — myvi.in, along with a revamped mobile app. However, at this time, the company has not revealed any new prepaid or postpaid plans for its users.

The company has clarified that all the prepaid users of Vodafone Idea will still be able to recharge their account by selecting Vodafone Idea across all the platforms. Ravindar Takkar, CEO of the company, said that the unified brand has a strong and reliable network, and built to meet the digital need of customers.

A couple of days ago, Vodafone Idea approved fundraising of up to ₹25,000 crores, which comes at a time when it roughly owes ₹50,000 crores in dues to the government. The Supreme Court of India has ruled that the due amount needs to be paid over a ten-year period.