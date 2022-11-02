Vodafone Idea (Vi) launches new Vi Max plans starting at ₹401 for Postpaid users

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has announced new Vi Max plans for Postpaid users starting at a price of ₹401, ₹501, ₹701, and RedX ₹1,101 a month. The Vi Max offers more value for virtually the same price as the previous generation Postpaid plans says Vi.

The Vi Max Postpaid Plans now offer higher Data quotas starting from 50 GB with 200 GB roll-over data a month all the way to unlimited data, plus the highly popular unlimited night data from 12 AM to 6 AM, and 3,000 SMS per month.

The Vi Max Postpaid Plans pack a bunch of entertainment offerings such as a free subscription to OTT apps like SonyLIV, Amazon Prime, and Disney+ Hotstar. The plans also come with Vi Movies & TV in addition to the OTT apps’ subscription. Users will get access to Hungama’s huge music library across 20 languages via Vi Music, and access to 1000+ games through Vi Games on Vi App.

The Vi Max Postpaid Plans also offer discounts on Flight and Hotel bookings through MakeMyTrip. Other travel benefits which include a 7-day International Roaming Pack worth ₹2,999 per year and complimentary access to Domestic & International Airport Lounges will be available on the new REDX ₹1,101 Plan.

The new Vi Max plans start at ₹401, ₹501, ₹701, and RedX ₹1,101 monthly tariffs for postpaid users. You can see these plans below in the image. You can also visit the Vi official website as well as the Vi app to know more about the plans.

The new Vi Max plans are available all over India starting from 1st November 2022 for all existing and new Vi Postpaid users.

Avneesh Khosla, CMO, Vodafone Idea Limited said,

“We have constantly innovated and redefined the components of our offerings in line with changing user needs and aspirations. By strengthening our Postpaid portfolio with Vi Max, we aim to attract the high ARPU postpaid users to the 5G-ready Vi network offering them more power, value, and convenience. The large bouquet of differentiated digital offerings, curated as a result of deep-integrated partnerships with domain experts, will now be available to all Vi Max postpaid users helping them thrive in the digital era.”