How to change default Video Recording Resolution and Framerate on Apple iPhone

Apple iPhones are one of the best-selling smartphones in the world and one of the primary reasons behind this is the features and functionalities that the phone offers. Apart from its widely regarded ecosystem, the camera on the device is also praised a lot.

While the Apple iPhone camera may not be the best smartphone camera out there, it offers one of the best cameras on a mobile phone. It also supports tons of features and some pretty advanced functionalities.

The Apple iPhone camera is also capable of recording videos at 4K screen resolution at 60 frames per seconds (60 fps). If you want to make this the default when recording a video on your phone, then you can make those changes.

In this step-by-step guide, we will show you how you can quickly and easily change the default settings on the iPhone’s camera application to have 4K 60 fps video recording as the default option when you launch the camera app.

How to change default Video Record Resolution and Framerate on Apple iPhone

Step 1: Open the Settings application on your iPhone.

Step 2: When the app opens, go to the “Camera” option.

Step 3: In the Camera settings page, select the “Record Video” option.

Step 4: In the Record Video settings, select the video format and frame rate you want to set as default. We are going with the “4K at 60 fps” option.

That’s it. Once you have followed the above-mentioned step-by-step guide on your Apple iPhone, then the default video format and frame rate have been changed to the one you just selected in the settings.

Apple iPhone offers six different video formats users can use for recording videos, which includes 720p HD at 30 fps, 1080p HD at 30 fps, 1080p HD at 60 fps, 4K at 24 fps, 4K at 30 fps, and 4K at 60 fps. However, the default is set to 1080p at 30 fps but changing that to 4K at 60 fps records more smoother videos.

But do keep in mind that recording videos in 4K that too at 60 fps will take a lot of storage space on your phone. To compare, recording 4K at 60 fps takes up 440 MB of storage for one minute of video while 30 fps takes just 190 MB and 24 fps only 150 MB of space.