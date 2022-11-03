Earlier this year, Sony revealed its latest PlayStation VR2 and now the company has finally revealed the pricing and availability details of the device. It will be available in February 2023 for the price of $550.

At $550, the price of the Sony PlayStation VR2 is more than the price of the Sony PlayStation 5, the gaming console which is required to use the VR headset. That too after Sony increased the pricing of PS5 in several markets.

In the European market, the PS VR2 will be available for €600 while people in UK will have to shell out £530. On the other hand, in Japan, the home country of Sony, the product has been priced at ¥74,980, which is about $505.

The Sony PlayStation VR2 comes with Sense controllers and stereo headphones but adding a charging station for the controllers will cost additional $50. The company is also offering Horizon Call of the Mountain bundle for the price of $600.

Although the device will go on sale in February next year, the company will start taking pre-orders later this month. The device will be up for pre-orders from 15th November in the US, UK, France, Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Luxembourg.

Coming to the specifications, the Sony PlayStation VR2 comes with a 2000 x 2040 pixels screen resolution, 4K HDR support, and a refresh rate of 120Hz. It also supports 3D audio and eye tracking, and the Sense controllers have haptic feedback and adaptive triggers which we already saw on the DualSense.

As for the games coming to PS VR2, the company has announced 11 more titles, including The Dark Pictures series, Switchback VR, Crossfire, Jurassic World Aftermath Collection, Cities: Skylines, Pistol Whip VR, and more.