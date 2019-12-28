WhatsApp will soon add disappearing messages support for group chats

One of the most popular instant messaging platform WhatsApp is working to add a new feature in its latest beta. The Facebook-owned service, which was previously rumored to have been testing a sort of “disappearing messages”, is expected to release the feature soon.

New reports claim that the new expiring messages features will be added to its latest beta build. For those who are unaware, beta build is an early version of app that comes with new features that need to be tested before being available globally in the form of stable builds.

The latest version 2.19.275 of WhatsApp Beta for Android carries the upcoming feature for group chats. It has been dubbed as “Delete messages” and allows the user to chose when their texts expire or disappear after a predetermined amount of time.

Expiry time for the message can be set from anywhere between an hour, a day, a week, a month or even a year. According to a report, the upcoming feature is being implemented to keep group chats’ conversations from taking up too much storage on smartphones.

Do note that the said “Delete messages” feature is exclusively for a group chat, for now, and can only be accessed or set by the group chat’s administrators. So, once the setting is applied, it will affect every member of the said group chat.

Source