Win an Iphone 3GS
Few days back I informed you on How you can win a Sony Ericsson W395 Walkman Phone. Today am gonna tell you the way by which you will get a change to win an Iphone 3GS. But before that lemme sum up its Key Features.
Key features of Iphone 3GS
- 3.5-inch (diagonal) widescreen Multi-Touch display
- Fingerprint-resistant oleophobic coating
- 3MP AutoFocus Camera
- Available with 16GB or 32GB flash drive
- GSM/EDGE (850, 900, 1800, 1900 MHz)
- Wi-Fi
- Bluetooth 2.1 + EDR
To win an Iphone 3GS all you need to do is take part in a Survey which is conducted by Nimbuzz. The survey closes on October 16th 2009. Nimbuzz will choose one lucky winner at random. Nimbuzz will contact him/her on the week of October 18th.
To take part in Survey click here.
waiting for new giveaway