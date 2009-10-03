Few days back I informed you on How you can Few days back I informed you on How you can win a Sony Ericsson W395 Walkman Phone . Today am gonna tell you the way by which you will get a change to win an Iphone 3GS. But before that lemme sum up its Key Features. Key features of Iphone 3GS



3.5-inch (diagonal) widescreen Multi-Touch display

Fingerprint-resistant oleophobic coating

3MP AutoFocus Camera

Available with 16GB or 32GB flash drive

GSM/EDGE (850, 900, 1800, 1900 MHz)

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth 2.1 + EDR



To win an Iphone 3GS all you need to do is take part in a Survey which is conducted by Nimbuzz. The survey closes on October 16th 2009. Nimbuzz will choose one lucky winner at random. Nimbuzz will contact him/her on the week of October 18th.

To take part in Survey click here.