Win an Iphone 3GS

By Puneet Jain
Win an Iphone 3GS Few days back I informed you on How you can win a Sony Ericsson W395 Walkman Phone. Today am gonna tell you the way by which you will get a change to win an Iphone 3GS. But before that lemme sum up its Key Features.

Key features of Iphone 3GS

  • 3.5-inch (diagonal) widescreen Multi-Touch display
  • Fingerprint-resistant oleophobic coating
  • 3MP AutoFocus Camera
  • Available with 16GB or 32GB flash drive
  • GSM/EDGE (850, 900, 1800, 1900 MHz)
  • Wi-Fi
  • Bluetooth 2.1 + EDR


To win an Iphone 3GS all you need to do is take part in a Survey which is conducted by Nimbuzz. The survey closes on October 16th 2009. Nimbuzz will choose one lucky winner at random. Nimbuzz will contact him/her on the week of October 18th.

To take part in Survey click here.

Leave a Reply

1 Comment on "Win an Iphone 3GS"

Rahul Kashyap

waiting for new giveaway

2 hours 8 minutes ago
