Microsoft to start rolling out Windows 11 from 5th October

A couple of months ago, Microsoft finally announced its next-generation operating system — Windows 11. The OS, which comes with a revamped user interface, has been available for testing with Insider Preview.

Today, the company has confirmed when it will be available for all the eligible devices. Microsoft has revealed that the official rollout of the Windows 11 operating system will begin from 5th October.

The newer version of the operating system will be available for free to all the eligible users of Windows 10 and will be a phased rollout which means that it won’t be available for everyone on 5th October but will be released in batches. However, every device eligible should get it by mid-2022.

Users can go to Settings > Windows Update and click on “Check for Updates” to see if they have received the new Windows 11 operating system. The rollout is based on intelligence models that consider hardware eligibility, reliability metrics, age of the device among other factors that impact the upgrade experience.

One of the highlighting features of the Windows 11 is that it comes with support for the Android app through Amazon App Store but the company has confirmed that the feature won’t be available at launch and should be rolled out in the coming months.

Windows 11 System Requirements