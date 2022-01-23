Xiaomi’s latest flagship smartphone has been launched in India and yet it’s another HyperCharge fast charging smartphone after unveiling the Xiaomi 11i Series. The Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G, also known as the Hyperphone, is the successor to the last year’s Mi 10T Pro, the key features of the Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G include the 120W fast charging, Snapdragon 888 SoC, and 10-bit true 120 Hz AMOLED display, stereo speakers, and more. Here’s what we have to say about the smartphone in our Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G review.

Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Specifications

Display: 6.67-inch 10-bit true-color AMOLED display, Full HD+ resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate, 480 Hz touch sampling rate, HDR10+, Dolby Vision

6.67-inch 10-bit true-color AMOLED display, Full HD+ resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate, 480 Hz touch sampling rate, HDR10+, Dolby Vision Design: Corning Gorilla Glass Victus

Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Software: Android 11, MIUI 12.5

Android 11, MIUI 12.5 CPU: 5nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 octa-core SoC clocked at up to 2.84 GHz (8x Kryo 680 CPUs), 6th gen AI engine

5nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 octa-core SoC clocked at up to 2.84 GHz (8x Kryo 680 CPUs), 6th gen AI engine GPU: Adreno 660 GPU

Adreno 660 GPU Memory: 8 GB or 12 GB LPDDR5 RAM

8 GB or 12 GB LPDDR5 RAM Storage: 128 GB or 256 GB UFS 3.1 internal storage, no microSD slot

128 GB or 256 GB UFS 3.1 internal storage, no microSD slot Main Camera: Triple cameras (108 MP primary + 8 MP ultra-wide + 2 MP macro), 108 MP f/1.9 Samsung HM2 sensor. dual native ISO, LED flash

Triple cameras (108 MP primary + 8 MP ultra-wide + 2 MP macro), 108 MP f/1.9 Samsung HM2 sensor. dual native ISO, LED flash Selfie Camera: 16 MP f/2.45

16 MP f/2.45 Others: In-display fingerprint scanner, dual symmetrical Stereo speakers, sound by Harman Kardon, Dolby Atmos support

In-display fingerprint scanner, dual symmetrical Stereo speakers, sound by Harman Kardon, Dolby Atmos support Cellular: x60 5G modem, dual SIM, dual 5G standby support

x60 5G modem, dual SIM, dual 5G standby support Battery: 5,000 mAh dual-cell battery

5,000 mAh dual-cell battery Charging: 120W HyperCharge fast charging

120W HyperCharge fast charging Price: ₹39,999 (8 GB + 128 GB), ₹41,999 (8 GB + 256 GB), ₹43,999 (8 GB + 256 GB)

₹39,999 (8 GB + 128 GB), ₹41,999 (8 GB + 256 GB), ₹43,999 (8 GB + 256 GB) Availability: 19th January 2022 on mi.com, Mi Home stores, Amazon India, and other offline retail outlets

19th January 2022 on mi.com, Mi Home stores, Amazon India, and other offline retail outlets Offers: ₹5,000 off instant discount (Citi Credit Card & EMI), ₹5,000 off exchange offer

Design, Display, & Build

The Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G has a few things upgraded as compared to its predecessor, notably its fast charging tech, and the new 5nm processor. The Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G has a 6.67-inch 10-bit true-color AMOLED DotDisplay with a Full HD+ resolution, a 120 Hz refresh rate, and a 480 Hz touch sampling rate alongwith Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support.

The backside has an anti-glare finish gradient glass design that looks stunning, the smartphone is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus with smooth edges. You will find a triple camera setup on the top left side and Xiaomi 5G branding at the bottom, the front side has an in-screen selfie camera in the center.

Xiaomi has already revealed its latest HyperCharge tech in the Xiaomi 11i Series, and it’s now available on the Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G, the 120W charging charges the Hyperphone in just 17 minutes according to the company.

Other features include dual 5G SIM functionality with dual standby with 13 global 5G bands support, an in-display fingerprint scanner, liquid cooling system, and dual symmetrical stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support and sound by Harman Kardon.

The right side has volume control and a power button, the bottom side has a USB Type-C port for charging, a dual 5G SIM tray, as well as two microphones (one at the top), and stereo speakers (one of the top). There’s no dedicated 3.5 mm port, you have to use the USB to 3.5 mm converter which is provided in the box. An IR blaster is provided on the top for controlling infrared devices.

Software & User Interface

The Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G runs on MIUI 12.5 based on the Android 11 operating system with 3 years of Android updates and 4 years of security updates. While some new smartphones have already moved to the new Android 12 operating system, the Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G sticks with the Android 11, and the security patch it offers is dated 2021/11/01.

The user interface is clean, and runs fast, the UI performs flawlessly and feels smooth due to its 120 Hz AMOLED display which provides responsiveness. The MIUI 12.5 is optimized for performance and battery, it’s now smoother and better as compared to older MIUIs. There are several additions in the UI that makes the MIUI 12.5 more intuitive.

The MIUI 12.5 seems to be identical to the MIUI 12, it’s loaded with features, new icons, new wallpapers, and the new Settings page. There are new themes that you can make use of, new wallpapers as well. Other features like Game Turbo and Ultra Battery Saver are in addition to the regular features you will find on the MIUI 12.5. No major bloatware is found on the phone, a few Mi apps you all see installed.

You will not find much bloatware on the smartphone, you do get a few apps from Xiaomi pre-installed on the phone as well as apps such as Netflix, Prime Video, Amazon, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Zili, all are not present on the Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G which can be great for bloatware haters, and it also gives you a clean and fuss-free UI.

Hardware, Performance, & Gaming

Since the Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G is a flagship device, the hardware includes Qualcomm’s latest 5nm flagship chip, the Snapdragon 888 octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.84 GHz (8x Kryo 680 cores) alongwith Adreno 660 GPU, x60 5G modem, and 6th gen AI engine. Compared to the predecessor, the CPU has been upgraded from the Snapdragon 865+ and the performance has been improved.

About the CPU, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 is a flagship-grade SoC manufactured in a 5nm process consisting of 1+3+4 cores configuration, one high-performance Kryo 680 core clocked at 2.84 GHz, three performance Kryo 680 cores clocked at 2.42 GHz, and four power-efficient Kryo 680 cores clocked at 1.80 GHz. Furthermore, the chip integrates an Adreno 660 GPU for gaming, graphics applications, and GPU-intensive tasks.

The SoC is paired with up to 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage (the highest offering among its three variants). About the variants, the base variant offers 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage option, the second variant offers 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage, and the topmost variant has 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage with no microSD storage expansion in all three variants.

Gaming is just right for this phone, you can game a lot without compromising the performance, play games in the highest possible graphics, the Adreno 660 GPU can handle it. If you are gaming on it, this is one of the best gaming rigs that you can go for. The Snapdragon 888 SoC is powerful and offers flagship-grade performance, the heating is aided by liquid cooling technology.

Pricing & Variants

The price for the Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G with 120W super-fast charging starts at ₹39,999 for its 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant whereas the price for the 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant is ₹41,999. The topmost variant with 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage is priced at ₹43,999.

The phone is available for purchase from 19th January 2022 on mi.com as well as Mi Home stores, Amazon India, and other offline retail outlets. The offers can be lucrative, you will receive a flat ₹5,000 instant discount with Citi Bank Credit Card & EMI while you can also add up another ₹5,000 discount on exchange.

Cameras

On the camera’s front, the Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G comes with a triple camera setup with 108 MP f/1.75 camera as the primary camera while the other two cameras are 8 MP ultra-wide-angle and 5 MP tele-macro camera with autofocus and an LED flash. The selfie camera on the front side of both smartphones is 16 MP f/2.45.

Speaking of the cameras, the wide-angle lens is present as well as the telephoto lens which doubles as the macro lens, the camera shoots videos up to 8K resolution and offers gyro-EIS as stabilization. You can also record wide-angle videos which is a great feature.

More into the camera features, Portrait, 108 MP mode, wide-angle, Audio Zoom, 8K Video, Super Slow Motion (960fps), HDR 10+ Filming, Video Pro Mode, Magic Clone, Long Exposure Mode (Moving Crowd, Neon Trails, Oil Painting, Light Painting, Starry Sky, Star Trails), Cinematic Filters, Movie Effects (Magic Zoom, Slow Shutter, Time Freeze, Night Time Lapse, Parallel World), VLOG Mode, are some of the features you will find on its camera app.

If we look at the camera performance, it appears to be excellent, the camera performs impressively. The telephoto lens takes great shots with bokeh in the background, the wide-angle and macro shots are also good, the camera is reliable given the price.

Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Camera Samples

Battery Runtime & Charging

The Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G features a massive 120W HyperCharge fast charging tech that charges the phone in just 17 mins from 0% to 100% for a battery size of 5,000 mAh (dual cell). Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G has a dual-cell battery configuration (2,500 mAh + 2,500 mAh), the 120W HyperCharge uses parallel charging technology with dual charge pumps charging dual cells at the same time leading to double the charging speeds. This way, it achieves faster speeds when it comes to charging the battery.

The HyperCharge technology was first seen on the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge Edition which was launched recently and it takes around 15 minutes to charge completely. The battery on the Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G is 5,000 mAh and it charges faster than its predecessor, Mi 10T Pro with 33W charging. You can expect a battery life of up to 2 days on average use and it may vary depending on your usage.

Alongside the Xiaomi 11i series smartphones, the company has announced the 120W HyperCharge Adapter Combo which will be sold separately at ₹3,999 while you don’t need to buy one, the charger comes bundled with Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G as well as Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G.

Verdict

Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G has what it takes to compete with the flagships, the Snapdragon 888 delivers a powerful performance, the 120W HyperCharge technology plays an important role for potential buyers, it takes about 17 minutes to fully charge the battery. In addition, the 120 Hz AMOLED display has a 10-bit color depth producing rich colors along with stereo speakers by Harman Kardon making your multimedia experience reasonable. The phone lacks IP certification, hence doesn’t have a waterproof design. Overall, for performance users and those who want super-fast charging, the Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G is definitely the go-to phone.

Strength

Premium Glass Design

120 Hz AMOLED Display | 10-bit Color Depth

Fast 5nm Snapdragon 888 SoC | Powerful Gaming Performance

120W Fast Charging Support | 100% in 17 minutes

Impressive Camera Performance

Featured-Pack MIUI 12.5 Interface

Dual Stereo Speakers

Global 5G Bands Support

Weakness