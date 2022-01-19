Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G with 120W fast charging, Snapdragon 888, and 120 Hz display launched in India

After launching the Xiaomi 11i Series in India, Xiaomi has announced another HyperCharge fast charging smartphone in India, the Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G which is the successor to the last year’s Mi 10T Pro. Key features of the Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G (also known as The Hyperphone) include the 120W fast charging, Snapdragon 888 SoC, and 10-bit true 120 Hz AMOLED display.

The Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G is a flagship smartphone featuring a massive 120W HyperCharge fast charging. The 120W HyperCharge fast charging charges the Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G in just 17 mins from 0% to 100% for a battery size of 5,000 mAh (dual cell). The HyperCharge technology was first seen on the Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge Edition which charges fully in just 15 minutes.

About the specifications of the phone, the Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G has a 6.67-inch 10-bit true-color AMOLED DotDisplay with a Full HD+ resolution, a 120 Hz refresh rate, and a 480 Hz touch sampling rate alongwith Dolby Vision and HDR10+ support. The smartphone is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus glass finish design.

The hardware includes Qualcomm’s latest 5nm flagship chip, the Snapdragon 888 octa-core SoC clocked at up to 2.84 GHz (8x Kryo 680 CPUs) alongwith Adreno 660 GPU, x60 5G modem, and 6th gen AI engine. The SoC is paired with up to 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage (the highest offering among its three variants). About the variants, the base variant offers 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage option, the second variant offers 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage, and the topmost variant has 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage with no microSD storage expansion in all three variants.

The Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G runs on MIUI 12.5 based on the Android 11 operating system with 3 years of Android updates and 4 years of security updates. Other features include dual 5G SIM functionality with dual standby with 13 global 5G bands support, an in-display fingerprint scanner, liquid cooling system, and dual symmetrical stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support and sound by Harman Kardon.

On the camera’s front, the Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G comes with a triple camera setup with 108 MP f/1.75 camera as the primary camera while the other two cameras are 8 MP ultra-wide-angle and 5 MP tele-macro camera with autofocus and an LED flash. The selfie camera on the front side of both smartphones is 16 MP f/2.45.

The price for the Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G with 120W super-fast charging starts at ₹39,999 for its 8 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant. The price for the 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant is ₹41,999 whereas the top variant i.e. 12 GB RAM and 256 GB storage is priced at ₹43,999.

The smartphone will be available starting from 19th January 2022 at 2:00 PM on mi.com as well as Mi Home stores, Amazon India, and other offline retail outlets. Offers include ₹5,000 off instant discount with Citi Bank Credit Card & Credit Card EMIs. Other offers include ₹5,000 off on exchange.

Alongside the Xiaomi 11i series smartphones, Xiaomi also announced the 120W HyperCharge Adapter Combo that comes bundled with Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G & Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge 5G and will also be sold separately at ₹3,999.

Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Specifications

Display: 6.67-inch 10-bit true-color AMOLED display, Full HD+ resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate, 480 Hz touch sampling rate, HDR10+, Dolby Vision

Corning Gorilla Glass Victus Software: Android 11, MIUI 12.5

Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Price in India, Availability, & Offers