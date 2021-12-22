Xiaomi 12 series flagship smartphones confirmed to launch on 28th December

Soon after the announcement of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, Xiaomi had confirmed that the company will be among the first manufacturers to launch a smartphone powered by this new mobile processor. Keeping its promise, the Chinese brand is now all set to officially unveil its next-generation flagship smartphones.

Xiaomi has confirmed that the company will be hosting a launch event on 28th December in China at 7:30 PM Beijing time. At the event, the brand will officially announce the Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro flagship smartphones. The phones will come powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset.

The company also clarified in the post that the Xiaomi 12 is a “small-sized” flagship while the Xiaomi 12 Pro is an “all-round” flagship phone. From the teaser poster shared by the company, it appears that the smartphones will have a slightly curved screen on the side and rounded corners. The company has also shared a few statistics to showcase the phone’s performance.

While the company has not shared much information about these upcoming phones, reports indicate that at least one of them will have a 120Hz OLED screen and support for 67W or higher fast charging technology. The phones will also come pre-installed with the MIUI 13 custom user interface based on the Android 12 operating system, which the company will announce at the same Xiaomi 12 series launch event.

Currently, Motorola’s Moto Edge X30 is the only Snapdragon 8 Gen 1-powered smartphone available for purchase, that too only in China. After the launch of the Xiaomi 12 and 12 Pro, OnePlus is also set to launch its OnePlus 10 series with the latest Qualcomm chipset sometime in early January.

