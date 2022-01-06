Xiaomi confirms launch of Redmi K50 series smartphones next month

Xiaomi has been working on the next-generation Redmi K-series smartphones and now the company has confirmed that the upcoming Redmi K50 and the Redmi K50 Pro smartphones will be officially launched in February, i.e. next month.

The company has taken to Weibo to announce the launch of Redmi K50 series phones next month but so far, the brand has not revealed the exact launch date. However, there is some key information that has been revealed by Xiaomi.

It has been confirmed that the Redmi K50 Pro smartphone will come with support for 120W fast charging technology. The 4,700mAh battery powering the smartphone will be able to get fully charged in just 17 minutes. Do note that the company already offers 120W fast charging on the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ device but it will be the first time such high-speed charging will be introduced in a K-series device.

Further, the device will come with a dual vapor chamber which could mean twice as powerful liquid-cooled heat dissipation with a larger area. Xiaomi says that the Redmi K50 Pro will be the “coldest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 phone.”

While not yet confirmed, we expect the device to come powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, similar to most other flagship smartphones that are getting launched. We expect to get more details about the phone from the brand itself through teaser posters in the coming days and weeks.

