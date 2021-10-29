Xiaomi launches Redmi Note 11 series smartphones in China; to go on sale from 1st November

As expected, Redmi has today officially launched its latest Redmi Note-series smartphones in its home country China. There are three devices in the lineup — Redmi Note 11, Redmi Note 11 Pro, and Redmi Note 11 Pro+.

The standard model in the series — Redmi Note 11 5G, features a 6.6-inch Full HD+ display with a variable refresh rate of 90Hz. On the other hand, the Pro and Pro+ models feature a 6.67-inch Full HD+ Samsung AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1.7mm ultra-narrow bezels.

Under the hood, the Redmi Note 11 is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC. For the Pro series, the company has opted for the MediaTek Dimensity 910 chipset, making these the first phones to come powered by this new chip.

The devices come packed with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The Pro and Pro+ models also support VC liquid cooling with 12600 mm² heat dissipation, fully covering the heat sources of the main device body.

In the camera department, the standard model has a 50MP primary sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. But the Pro models have a triple-camera setup consisting of a 108MP Samsung HM2 primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP telemacro lens. Up front, all three models have a 16MP snapper for taking selfies and video calling.

There’s a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for added protection on all three phones. They come running the Android 11 operating system out-of-the-box with the company’s own MIUI 12.5 on top.

As for the battery life, the Redmi Note 11 5G is powered by a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. On the other hand, the Pro model is powered by a 5,160mAh battery with 67W fast charging support, and Pro+ packs a 4,500mAh battery and 120W fast charging support.

Redmi Note 11 5G Specifications

Display: 6.6-inch Full HD+ LCD display with 1080 × 2400 pixels screen resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, 50/60/90Hz variable refresh rate

6.6-inch Full HD+ LCD display with 1080 × 2400 pixels screen resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, 50/60/90Hz variable refresh rate CPU: MediaTek Dimensity 810 6nm processor

MediaTek Dimensity 810 6nm processor GPU: Mali-G57 MC2 GPU

Mali-G57 MC2 GPU RAM: 4GB / 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256 GB (UFS 2.2) storage

4GB / 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.2) storage / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256 GB (UFS 2.2) storage OS: Android 11 with MIUI 12.5

Android 11 with MIUI 12.5 Rear Camera: 50MP rear camera with LED Flash, 8MP ultra-wide camera

50MP rear camera with LED Flash, 8MP ultra-wide camera Front Camera: 16MP front-facing camera

16MP front-facing camera Others: Splash resistant (IP53), Side-mounted fingerprint sensor, IR sensor

Splash resistant (IP53), Side-mounted fingerprint sensor, IR sensor Connectivity: 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, USB Type-C

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, USB Type-C Battery: 5,000mAh with 33W fast charging

Redmi Note 11 Pro and Note 11 Pro+ Specifications

Display: 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 1080 × 2400 pixels resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, DCI-P3 color gamut, 1200nits peak brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 1080 × 2400 pixels resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, DCI-P3 color gamut, 1200nits peak brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection CPU: MediaTek Dimensity 920 6nm processor

MediaTek Dimensity 920 6nm processor GPU: Mali-G68 MC4 GPU

Mali-G68 MC4 GPU RAM: 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB UFS 2.2 internal storage

6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB UFS 2.2 internal storage OS: Android 11 with MIUI 12.5

Android 11 with MIUI 12.5 Rear Camera: 108MP rear primary camera with Samsung HM2 sensor + 8MP 120° ultra-wide-angle camera + 2MP telemacro macro camera with f/2.4 aperture

108MP rear primary camera with Samsung HM2 sensor + 8MP 120° ultra-wide-angle camera + 2MP telemacro macro camera with f/2.4 aperture Front Camera: 16MP front camera

16MP front camera Others: Side-mounted fingerprint sensor, SOUND BY JBL, Dolby Atmos

Side-mounted fingerprint sensor, SOUND BY JBL, Dolby Atmos Connectivity: 5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C, NFC

5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.1, GPS + GLONASS, USB Type-C, NFC Battery: Note 11 Pro – 5,160mAh with 67W fast charging

Note 11 Pro+ – 4,500mAh with 120W fast charging

Pricing and Availability

Redmi Note 11 5G 4 GB + 128 GB: 1,199 yuan (~$187) 6 GB + 128 GB: 1,299 yuan (~$1,299) 8 GB + 128 GB: 1,499 yuan (~$1,499) 8 GB + 256 GB: 1,699 yuan (~$1,699)

Redmi Note 11 Pro 6 GB + 128 GB: 1,599 yuan (~$250) 8 GB + 128 GB: 1,899 yuan (~$296) 8 GB + 256 GB: 2,099 yuan (~$328)

