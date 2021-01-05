Xiaomi Mi 10i powered by Snapdragon 750G chipset launched in India

Xiaomi has today launched a new smartphone in the Indian market — Xiaomi Mi 10i. The company says that the phone has been customized for the Indian market and the ‘i’ in 10i stands for India.

The smartphone features a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display that offers a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR, and HDR10+ along with Widevine L1 support. It is protected by a layer of Gorilla Glass 5 on top.

Under the hood, the device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor along with Adreno 619 GPU. It comes in three models — 6 GB RAM with 64 GB storage, 6 GB RAM with 128 GB storage, and 8 GB RAM with 128 GB storage.

In the camera department, it features a quad-camera setup on the back that consists of 108 MP Samsung HM2 primary sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2 MP macro lens, and a 2 MP depth sensor.

On the front side, there’s a 16 MP snapper for taking selfies and video calling. Connectivity options on the device include Dual SIM, 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, and Bluetooth 5.0.

The device comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for authentication. It runs Android 10-based MIUI 12 on top and is powered by a 4820 mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging technology.

The Xiaomi Mi 10i comes in three color options — Pacific Sunrise, Atlantic Blue, and Midnight Black. The smartphone will be up for sale in India from 7th January.

Xiaomi Mi 10i Specifications

Display: 6.67-inch Full HD+ LCD display with 20:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate, 450 nits brightness, HDR, HDR10+, Gorilla Glass 5

6.67-inch Full HD+ LCD display with 20:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate, 450 nits brightness, HDR, HDR10+, Gorilla Glass 5 CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G Mobile Platform

Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G Mobile Platform GPU: Adreno 619

Adreno 619 RAM: 6/8 GB LPDDR4X RAM

6/8 GB LPDDR4X RAM Storage: 64/128 GB UFS 2.2 storage

64/128 GB UFS 2.2 storage OS: Android 10-based MIUI 12

Android 10-based MIUI 12 Rear Camera: 108 MP Samsung HM2 primary sensor + 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens + 2 MP macro lens + 2 MP depth sensor

108 MP Samsung HM2 primary sensor + 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens + 2 MP macro lens + 2 MP depth sensor Front Camera: 16 MP

16 MP Connectivity: 5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz) 2 x 2 MIMO, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS (L1+L5), and USB Type-C port

5G SA/ NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz + 5GHz) 2 x 2 MIMO, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS (L1+L5), and USB Type-C port Battery: 4820 mAh with 33W fast charging

Pricing and Availability in India