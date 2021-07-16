Xiaomi overtakes Apple in Q2 2021; becomes world’s second-largest smartphone brand

For years, Samsung and Apple have dominated the global smartphone market in the first and second positions, respectively. A couple of years ago, Apple was briefly dethroned by Huawei but the Chinese company was imposed with sanctions by the United States, forcing the brand to withdraw from the high-end smartphones market.

Now, once again tech giant Apple has been dethroned from the second position in the global smartphone market share by a Chinese firm — Xiaomi. According to the latest report coming from Canalys Research, Xiaomi has now become the second-largest smartphone company in Q2 2021.

Samsung continues leading the market with a 19 percent market share while Xiaomi has managed to grab a 17 percent market share, thanks to its monstrous 83 percent growth in shipments in the second quarter of this year. Apple comes in third with a 14 percent market share while OPPO and Vivo are ranked fourth and fifth respectively with a 10 percent market share each.

The report further adds that Xiaomi’s shipments increased more than 300 percent in Latin America, 150 percent in Africa, and 50 percent in Western Europe. It also adds that compared to Samsung and Apple, Xiaomi’s average selling price is around 40 percent and 75 percent cheaper respectively.

Lei Jun, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Xiaomi Group wrote a letter to all the employees of the company, pointing out this key milestone. In the letter, he says that becoming the World’s No.2 is a key milestone in Xiaomi’s history. He talks about how the company managed to become the second-largest smartphone brand that too within two quarters after regaining the third position in Q4 2020 in terms of shipments.

