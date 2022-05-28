Xiaomi has recently launched its latest Smart TV 5A series in India alongside the premium flagship smartphone Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G and the tablet Xiaomi Pad 5. The Xiaomi Smart TV 5A comes in three different sizes – 32-inch, 40-inch, and 43-inch, we got the top model sized at 43 inches. Here, we will be covering the specifications, software features, picture quality, audio quality, and more in our Xiaomi Smart TV 5A 43-inch review, take a look.

Xiaomi Smart TV 5A (43-inch) Specifications

Display: 43-inch (100 cm), LED Panel, Full HD resolution (1920 x 1080 pixels), 60 Hz refresh rate, 178-degree viewing angle, Vivid Picture Engine

Design: Metallic, Bezel-less

Software: PatchWall 4 Interface, Android TV 11

Software Features: IMDb Integration, Universal Search, 300+ Live Channels, Ok Google, Chromecast built-in, Google Play Store, Kids Mode with Parental lock, Smart Recommendations, 15+ Languages, User Centre

Audio: 24W speakers (2x), Dolby Audio, DTS:X, DTS Virtual:X, ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode), ARC (Dolby Atmos Pass-through)

CPU: Cortex A55 quad-core processor

GPU: Mali G31 MP2

Memory: 1.5 GB RAM

Storage: 8 GB built-in, no expansion

Connectivity & Ports: Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac 2.4 GHz/5 GHz (2×2 MIMO), Bluetooth 5.0, 2x HDMI 2.0, 2x USB (Type-A), 1x Ethernet, 1x AV, Optical port, 3.5 mm audio port

Remote: Bluetooth powered, Quick Wake, Quick Mute, Quick Settings menu

Cameras: N/A

Power Supply: 75 Watts

Price: ₹15,499 (32-inch), ₹22,999 (40-inch), ₹25,999 (43-inch)

Design, Display, & Build

The Xiaomi Smart TV 5A series is the successor to the Mi TV 4A series, however, different from the Mi TV 5X Series, the Xiaomi Smart TV 5A is actually designed for people with a tight budget. The 32-inch model starts at ₹15,499 and reaches ₹25,999 for its top 43-inch model. The Mi TV 5X series is rather larger in size with up to 55 inches and offers a 4K display.

About its design, the Xiaomi Smart TV 5A Series is among the slimmest designed smart TVs in its class and features a premium metallic bezel-less design for sturdy build quality. That said, the design appears to be solid and its bezel-less display looks fantastic.

The Xiaomi Smart TV 5A we have here is the 43-inch (100 cm) in size while the other two models are 32-inch and 40-inch. The 43-inch display uses an LED panel and a resolution of Full HD (1920 x 1080 pixels) with support for Xiaomi’s Vivid Picture Engine which tunes the color, contrast, and depth of the picture.

The display supports 100% DCI-P3 color gamut, 60 Hz standard refresh rate, and offers over 16 million colors. The overall display quality is crisp, bright, and offers a good amount of contrast. You can change the color and contrast settings from the Picture menu as well as choose the Picture Mode (Standard, Vivid, Sport, and Movie) and control the backlight.

You get 2x speakers at the bottom rated 24W, ports on the left side, and an LED indicator at the bottom center with a power button of course. The ports include 2x HDMI 2.0, 2x USB ports, Ethernet, AV input, Optical, and 3.5 mm.

Software & User Interface

On the software side, the Xiaomi Smart TV 5A runs on the Android TV 11 operating system with PatchWall 4 interface on top. The Android TV 11 is based on Android version 11 and is certainly optimized for the TV experience. You get a security patch dated 5th February 2022 and Android updates from Xiaomi India.

The PatchWall 4 is the latest version of Xiaomi’s proprietary software that has a deeper integration of the OTT apps such as Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+hotstar (which you also see on the Remote), as well as sports channels, news, kids shows, and more. To all those binge-watchers out there, the PatchWall 4 has a seamless mixture of massive content catalogs to fulfill your TV needs.

The UI of the TV has horizontal navigation with an all-new design with new fonts, animations, and transitions. Features of the PatchWall 4 include the IMDb Integration (used for viewing movie ratings, genre, year of release, duration, and more), a Universal Search that searches the content across all OTT apps, and 300+ Live Channels in 16+ Languages.

The PatchWall 4 also offers Smart Recommendations curated for you to watch, a User Centre where you can keep your watchlist, Kids Mode with Parental lock, Ok Google for voice commands input, Chromecast built-in to cast your phone’s screen wirelessly, and Google Play Store for downloading your favorite apps on the TV.

Bluetooth Remote

The remote is sleek and minimalistic and fits in the hand well. The remote is powered by 2x AAA-sized batteries and is connected via Bluetooth, you can easily pair it by pressing the two buttons on the remote. The Bluetooth remote is responsive and works without any issues. You get the shortcut buttons – Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+hotstar, all come in handy.

On top, there’s a mic on the remove which lets you speak through via the Google Assistant, if you are too lazy to type, you just press the Google Assistant button on the remove and speak the phrases. Other quick settings that you can make use of are double-tap Volume down to Mute, Quick Wake in 5 seconds (sleep mode), and activate Quick Setting by long-pressing the PatchWall button.

Hardware, Performance & Audio

The Xiaomi Smart TV 5A is powered by a quad-core Cortex-A55 processor paired with a 1.5 GB RAM (1 GB on the 32-inch model) and 8 GB internal storage that doesn’t expand further. You do get USB ports which you can use to hook up USB drives to keep your additional data there.

You get a number of ports for the connectivity – 2x HDMI 2.0 inputs, 2x USB (Type-A) ports, 1x Ethernet for LAN, 1x AV input, one Optical port, and a 3.5 mm audio jack for earphones/headphones or loudspeakers connection. On top of it, the TV offers Wi-Fi 802.11a/b/g/n/ac with 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz dual-band (2×2 MIMO), and Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. Since it has Bluetooth 5.0, it pairs instantly and transmits high-quality audio over the air.

The performance of the TV is flawless, we didn’t notice any major lags. The loading time of the apps is decent since the CPU is overall a midranger, it works well for a 1080p rated TV. You don’t get 4K resolution so you will be limited to the 1080p videos and shows on the TV.

In terms of audio, the Xiaomi Smart TV 5A offers 2x speakers with a total of 24 Watts output which seems very decent for the TV. In addition, the TV supports Dolby Audio, DTS:X, and DTS Virtual:X for surround sound and theatre-grade audio quality. We liked the audio output, it’s loud and clear and offers good sound quality for a TV at this price. The 32-inch model, however, doesn’t have DTS:X support.

The DTS Virtual:X offers deep bass enhancement, DTS surround virtualizer, and DTS dialog clarity which you can tweak under the Sound options from the Settings. The TV also supports ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode) and ARC (Dolby Atmos Pass-through).

Final Verdict

The Xiaomi Smart TV 5A checks all the boxes of a smart TV at the price of ₹25,999 which is value for money. With its 43-inch 1080p LED screen, impressive audio output, decent CPU performance, and a whole lot of PatchWall 4 features on top of Android TV 11 perks, the Xiaomi Smart TV 5A is definitely a great pick. The 32-inch model comes at a price of ₹15,499 whereas the 40-inch model is priced at ₹22,999.