10.or, a smartphone brand that exclusively sells its devices through Amazon, has now launched a new smartphone in India — 10.or G2. The phone, which starts at ₹11,999, will be available for purchase in India from 15th July, during the Prime Day sales.

The smartphone features a 6.18-inch Full HD+ display with 2246 x 1080 pixels screen resolution, 2.5D curved screen and Gorilla Glass protection on top. Under the hood, the device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 octa-core processor with Adreno 509 GPU.

It comes in two variants based on the memory configuration — 4 GB RAM with 64 GB of internal storage and 6 GB of RAM with 64 GB of internal storage. There’s also a microSD card slot that enables users to expand the storage capacity up to 256 GB.

In the camera department, the phone features a 16 MP + 5 MP dual-camera at the back with features like Colour Correlated Temperature (CCT) dual-LED flash and 4K UHD recording. On the front side, it comes with a 12 MP snapper with an LED flash.

The phone also comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for added protection. Connectivity options on the device include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth, GPS, and 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone runs Android 9 Pie OS and is powered by a 5000 mAh battery 15W fast charging.

10.or G2 Specifications

CPU: Qualcomm Snapdragon 639 octa-core processor

Qualcomm Snapdragon 639 octa-core processor GPU: Adreno 506 GPU

Adreno 506 GPU RAM: 4/6 GB

4/6 GB Internal Storage: 64 GB

64 GB Operating System: Android 9 Pie

Android 9 Pie Display: 6.18-inch Full HD+ display with 2246 x 1080 pixels screen resolution, 2.5D curved screen, and Gorilla Glass protection

6.18-inch Full HD+ display with 2246 x 1080 pixels screen resolution, 2.5D curved screen, and Gorilla Glass protection Rear Camera: Dual Camera – 16 MP + 5 MP

Dual Camera – 16 MP + 5 MP Front Camera: 12 MP with LED flash

12 MP with LED flash Connectivity: Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth, GPS, Micro USB, and 3.5mm jack

Dual 4G VoLTE, WiFi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth, GPS, Micro USB, and 3.5mm jack Other: Fingerprint Scanner

Fingerprint Scanner Color: Charcoal Black and Twilight Blue

Charcoal Black and Twilight Blue Battery: 5000 mAh with 15W fast charging

Pricing and Availability in India