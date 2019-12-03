5 Best Features to Look For in Redmi Note 8 Pro

A few weeks back, Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 8 Pro in India and the smartphone brings in a lot of upgrades when we compare it with its predecessor. It comes with a 6.53-inch Full HD+ dot notch display with a resolution of 2340 × 1080 pixels. Under the Hood, the device is powered by a MediaTek Helio G90T processor which is further coupled with 6/8 GB of RAM. In this article, we are going to have a look at the Top 5 features that come with the Redmi Note 8 Pro. Without waiting further, let’s get started.

1) Comes with Alexa built-in

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro is the first smartphone that comes with Alexa built-in. For the people who don’t know Alexa is Amazon’s smart voice service that helps you to get tasks done. Redmi Note 8 Pro users can Interact with her, control their smart devices, check news and weather updates and in addition to this, they can also play music just by having a conversation with her. It also comes with a lot of skills and as a result, getting tasks done becomes easy. You can get suggestions for your dinner, you can order your food or you can book a taxi just by interacting with her. This is something pretty cool and you should definitely make use of Alexa if you are planning to buy the device.

2) Quad Rear Camera Setup and 20 MP Front Camera with AI Beautify Features

Redmi Note 8 Pro comes with a Quad camera setup at the back which features a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 aperture + 8-megapixel 120-degree ultra-wide lens with an f/2.2 aperture + 2-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The 64 MP sensor is the Samsung GW1 sensor which takes 16 MP shots in default mode. This is the same sensor that we’ve previously seen on the Realme XT but when it comes to the picture quality, Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro performs slightly better in some conditions due to its software optimizations.

It also features a 20 MP selfie shooter in the front that helps you take amazing selfies and also comes with some cool AI Beautify features.

3) Bigger Battery and comes with an 18W charger in the box.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro packs a 4500 mAh battery and for the first time, Xiaomi is giving an 18W fast charger in the box in its Note series. The battery easily lasts up to a day with regular usage and it approximately takes an hour to charge up to 50% via USB Type-C port. The power consumption may be more in some tasks due to the MediaTek chipset and hence it’s nice to see that Xiaomi went for a 4500 mAh battery instead of sticking to the same 4000 mAh battery that was being offered with the Redmi Note 7 Pro.

4) Great Performance

Redmi Note 8 Pro is powered by a MediaTek Helio G90T that performs amazingly well when it comes to Gaming. The device does heat up but the performance you get is top-notch at this price range. It handles all the games with ease and you won’t face any problems while gaming. We tested out the gaming performance for the Redmi Note 8 Pro during our review and you can check that out by clicking here.

5) Pricing

Redmi Note 8 Pro is priced at Rs.14,999 for the 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage variant whereas the 6 GB + 128 GB Variant is available for Rs.15,999. In addition to this, there is also an 8 GB RAM variant and for the people who are interested in buying that can get it for Rs.17,999. For the specs we get with the device, the pricing is absolutely honest and overall the Redmi Note 8 Pro is a value for money deal.

BUY FROM AMAZON.IN