Vivo V17 confirmed to launch in India on 9th December

Vivo V17, the budget smartphone from the Chinese smartphone maker, which went official a couple of weeks ago, is now all set to get launched in India. The company has already sent out media invites for a launch event on 9th December.

Today, the company confirmed that the device getting launched on 9th December will be Vivo V17. The poster for the same revealed that the smartphone will come with a punch-hole display which will house a 32 MP front-facing camera.

The smartphone features a 6.38-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with 1080 x 2340 pixels screen resolution and has a screen-to-body ratio of 90 percent along with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The device also comes with an in-display fingerprint scanner. As per the reports, the India variant of the Vivo V17 will have a punch-hole display instead of the waterdrop screen.

Under the hood, the device is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset, coupled with 8 GB of RAM.There’s 128 GB of storage onboard which can be further expanded up to 256 GB using a microSD card.

As for the cameras, the phone comes with a diamond-shaped quad rear camera setup which includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture and a 108-degree field of view (FoV). It also houses a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

On the front side, the device comes with a 32-megapixel selfie camera sensor. Connectivity options on the device include Dual SIM 4G VoLTE, Dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC, and USB Type-C port. The device runs Android 9 Pie-based FunTouch OS and is powered by a 4500 mAh battery.

