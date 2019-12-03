Samsung is hosting a launch event in Vietnam on 12th December

Samsung has today confirmed that the company will be hosting a launch event in Vietnam on 12th December for the launch of new Galaxy A series smartphones. However, the company has revealed no details about the phones getting launched.

There are some reports which claim that the devices being launched will be the Samsung Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71. At the end of the teaser video, we get to see the new design for the Galaxy A-devices, with a hole-punch camera cutout similar to the Galaxy Note 10.

From the looks of it, there’s a possibility that the design of the Note 10 will now be implemented in the lower-end models as well.

As per the leaks, the Galaxy A51 will come equipped with a 6.2-inch screen, a 4000mAh battery, and an Exynos 9611 octa-core processor. RAM options starts at 4 GB and storage is available in 64 GB and 128 GB variants.

On the other hand, the Galaxy A71 will allegedly come with the Snapdragon 675 chipset instead of the A51’s Exynos 9611. This will be paired up with 8 GB of RAM, a 6.7-inch screen, a 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.