How to download TikTok videos directly on PC and Mobile

TikTok is one of the most popular video-sharing apps available out there and millions of people use it every day to upload short videos online. Whether it’s our Facebook feed or our favorite meme page on Instagram, TikTok videos can be found everywhere and they’ve become a part of our daily life.

A lot of people who use TikTok feel like downloading TikTok videos so they can watch them offline or share it later with their friends but they are unable to do it as they don’t know the method. Hence in this guide, we are going to show you how to download TikTok videos directly on your PC and Mobile. Without waiting further, let’s get started.

Method 1- Download TikTok Videos on your Smartphone

Downloading TikTok videos on your Smartphone is easier than you think. TikTok allows you to directly download all the short videos from the App itself and to do that all you have to do is:

1) Open the TikTok app and head to the video which you want to download on your smartphone.

2) Tap on the Share Button and select “Save Video“. Doing this will save the video on your mobile.

3) That’s all. Once the video is saved you can also share it with your friends directly from the App.

Method 2- Download TikTok Videos on your PC

1) Open TikTok’s official website and search for the video you want to download.

2) Once that’s done, click on the “Copy” button to copy the video link.

3) Head to MusicallyDown and paste the link you’ve copied.

4) Choose from the options and click on “Download Video Now” to download your favorite video.

So that’s all for this guide. For more guides like this, make sure you check our Guides section by clicking here.