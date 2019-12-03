Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro confirmed by the company’s president Lin Bin

Xiaomi recently launched the Mi Note 10 smartphone in Europe, which is the re-branded variant of the Mi CC9 Pro smartphone launched in China. Now, the company has teased the phone’s arrival in the Indian market, which should happen soon.

Meanwhile, the company has also confirmed the existance of the Mi Note 10 Pro smartphone. Xiaomi’s co-founder and President Lin Bin has said that the next flagship from the company in on the horizon and confirmed that the upcoming Mi 10 Pro will in fact be the successor to the Mi 9 Pro.

However, apart from this confirmation about the Mi Note 10 Pro’s existence, there’s nothing much known about this upcoming flagship smartphone. It will be interesting to see what the company does with the phone’s camera, given that the Mi Note 10 comes with 108 MP camera sensor.

Apparently, Xiaomi Mi 9 has been removed from the company’s official online store in China, which further hints that the launch of the upcoming flagship device isn’t far away. As per the rumors, the upcoming device could pack Snapdragon 865 SoC, alongside 108 MP primary cameras and will run Android 10 operating system with MIUI 11 custom user interface.

As per the Chinese certification agency, which detailed two upcoming devices from the company, it seems that the device will also come with support for 66W fast charging technology. We expect to get more details about the Mi Note 10 Pro in the coming weeks, as the launch nears.

