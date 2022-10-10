The proliferation of wifi and its use in everyday life has had a significant impact on many aspects of life, from the way we communicate to how we pay for goods. This makes Wi-Fi a critical aspect of our lives that shouldn’t have any downtime, which asks for constant monitoring and configuration.

Seeing this we have come up with a list of 5 best tools to configure and monitor your WiFi Network:

1. Speedtest by Ookla

Kicking things off with the first app, Speedtest by Ookla is a very popular and powerful internet testing tool that can be used to test the speed and ping i.e latency of your network.

However, apart from using it to test your internet speed you can also use it to test your network’s video playback capabilities and access a network coverage map to determine which areas might be having poor or strong cellular reception.

2. NetSpot

Often much helpful when you are setting up or configuring your Wi-Fi router, NetSpot is a free network monitoring tool that can be used to scan all the Wi-Fi networks present around you and which channel or band they are running on.

3. Fing

Compatible with almost all Android, iOS, Windows & MacOS devices, Fing is a network monitoring tool that helps you monitor the number of devices connected to your network at any given time along with their names and MAC addresses. This makes it really easy to track and remove any unwanted devices or network intruders that might be connected to your network.

4. Router Setup Page

Although, you can always access your Wi-Fi router’s web interface by entering its default gateway IP address on any web browser, this app makes it even easier.

The Router Setup Page app automatically scans your phone’s Wi-Fi settings to reveal the network’s Gateway address, allowing you to access your router’s web interface right within the app along with its default login credentials.

5. Wi-Fi Heat Map

Only compatible with desktop, Wi-fi Heat Map is a tool that can be used to automatically create custom Wi-Fi heat maps.

These heatmaps can then be used to find areas with higher signal strengths and Wi-Fi dead zones within your house so you can fix your routers position or add more Wi-Fi access points accordingly.

