The Windows 11 operating system can be activated through a few different ways on the computer and for the fresh installation, the user can also continue without an activation key for a free trial but will eventually need to activate the product after a few weeks or months.

The activation of the Windows 11 is a straightforward process if you have the license key during the installation process, but it may be a bit confusing if the product gets deactivated automatically. If the user makes significant changes to the system, including replacement of motherboard, processor, and memory, the Windows 11 may lose the activation status as it may consider the updated system as a new computer. In that case, you can reactivate the Windows 11 without the need to buy a new license key.

In this step-by-step guide, we will show you how to easily and quickly re-activate the Windows 11 license on your computer without the need of buying a new one after making significant changes to the hardware.

How to easily reactivate Windows 11 after hardware change

Step 1: Open the Settings application on your Windows 11-powered computer.

Step 2: When the app opens, select the “System” option from the left sidebar.

Step 3: On the System Settings window, click on the “Activation” option from the right-side pane.

Step 4: Under the Activation State section, click on the “Troubleshoot” button next to the “Windows reported that no product key was found on your device. Error code: 0xC004F213” warning text.

Step 5: On the Windows Activation window that opens, click the “I changed hardware on this device recently” link.

Step 6: After that, sign-in with your Microsoft account credentials and then select the computer from the list and then click on the “Activate” button.

That’s it. Once you have followed the above-mentioned step-by-step process on your computer, then the Windows 11 operating system will be automatically activated on your device.

Follow us on Google News