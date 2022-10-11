OnePlus is also focusing on gaming accessories, we saw their gaming triggers and now the company is up with a new smartphone cooler for the first time in India, this is the OnePlus 18W Freezing Point Phone Cooler for gamers who want to keep their device cool during long gaming sessions. Take a look at how is the OnePlus 18W Freezing Point Phone Cooler below.

Design & Build Quality

There was a time when smartphone coolers we know were just gimmicks that doesn’t do anything good, but things have changed going forward. These coolers now offer technology that delivers freezing-point temperatures to dissipate the heat. So far, there aren’t much of phone coolers in the country that offers such features, the OnePlus Phone Cooler is among them with a surprisingly 18W cooling input power.

On the design front, the OnePlus Phone Cooler looks fantastic, it comes in a White and Red colored theme on the front side and a black base. One of the best aspects of the cooler is the build quality, it is surprisingly solid and feels concrete even though it has a plastic outer shell. It somehow looks like a mini graphics card for desktops, but that’s what just we think.

The cooler is equipped with customized tornado radiators and 1000 series aluminum alloys with thermal conductivity. With that, the cooler gets a little weight and is quite big in size which makes it less handy, smaller coolers might have a slightly portable design, but there’s no match when it comes to performance.

The front side as you can see has a Red colored fan and the top and bottom sides have aluminum tornado radiators. On the right side, you can see a USB Type-C port for power input and the left side offers a control switch that lets you change the fan speeds and cooling. The 3-speed switch lets you freely switch between ultra-low noise and super heat dissipation.

The OnePlus Phone Cooler is compatible with most of the smartphones available, we tried it on a OnePlus smartphone and a couple of phones too and it fits in quite well. It’s designed in a way that the power and volume buttons don’t get pressed. It’s easy to slide and adjust once hooked.

Performance and Cooling

Like PCs, many smartphones do throttle when they heat at peak (or are low on battery), and throttling may lead to degrading performance which ruins the gaming experience. This is where coolers come into play, equipping a phone cooler will keep the smartphone cool and hence a stable, full-frame-rate gaming experience.

The cooler is powered by 18W an input with military-grade cooling material. The OnePlus Phone Cooler packs customized tornado radiators with 1000 series aluminum alloys and thermal conductivity. The conductivity of the heat-dissipating aluminum material is 200 W/mK which gives you an idea of how fast it dissipates the heat and keeps the phone cool throughout the gaming sessions.

The phone cooler comes with dual thermoelectric coolers (Dual TECs) with an ultra-high energy efficiency ratio, OnePlus says it has 20% improved energy efficiency. The cooler comes with 284 PN Junctions and an 1800 sqmm extra large cooling plate.

The 3-speed switch lets you freely switch between ultra-low noise and super heat dissipation. The hall switch on the cooler activates intelligently and automatically turns the power on after opening the clip. If the fan ever gets stuck, the rear clip immediately enters safe mode.

To power the device you need to plug in an 18W charger, we initially thought that it comes with a USB Type-A to Type-C port which means you can’t connect the cable to your phone’s USB. We tried an OTG connecter, but you can’t just plug it in with your phone’s USB port because it may not provide enough power.

Verdict

Out of the most coolers we have seen, the OnePlus Phone Cooler offers high performance and gives your smartphone the best cooling. If you are a gamer and want to keep your device cool during long gaming sessions and better gaming experience, there’s nothing better than the OnePlus 18W Freezing Point Phone Cooler.

