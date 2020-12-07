Your Windows 10 computer can be locked in multiple different ways, let’s say using a keyboard shortcut, Start Menu, or Task Manager. If you don’t know, your PC automatically locks itself when no activity is done for a long time, this is the default Windows settings, but when you want to manually lock the Windows 10 PC, you can try these methods. Here are the 5 ways to lock your Windows 10 PC.

1) Lock Using Keyboard Shortcut WinKey + L

The easiest and the most convenient way to lock the Windows 10 PC is to press the keyboard shortcut Windows Key + L which instantly locks the computer. If you are using a laptop, you can simply close the lid which locks the computer anyway, and asks for user account login when you reopen. Pressing the power button or the sleep button will put the device into sleep as well.

2) Lock Using Start Menu

If you don’t want to use the keyboard shortcut or want any other method, there’s nothing better than using a start menu, a few clicks, and your computer is locked.

Click on Windows Key in the corner and launch the Start Menu. Click on your profile icon or user icon on the left side and a drop-down menu will appear. Choose Lock to lock the PC.

3) Lock Using CTRL + ALT + DEL

If you use the shortcut CTRL + ALT + DEL for anything for example Task Manager, you will notice that there’s a Lock option in it before you hit the Task Manager option and that can be used to lock the PC. Just hit the Lock shortcut key and lock your Windows 10 computer, this is also a quick way you can make use of to lock it.

4) Lock Using Task Manager

Another way you can lock the Windows 10 PC is to use the Task Manager. The Task Manager is so powerful, it helps you to kill a process, lets you check system usage, manage startup items, log in or log out users, and manage other system-related tasks. You can simply use the Task Manager to lock the computer, all you need is to bring up the Task Manager and do the following.

Press CTRL + ALT + DEL to open Task Manager or right-click on the taskbar at the bottom and select Task Manager. Click on More details and go to Users Tab. Right-click on the user and select Disconnect . You will be prompted to disconnect the user, Click Disconnect user to continue.

This will lock the computer and you will be taken to the login page where you can choose the user accounts.

5) Lock Using A Desktop Shortcut

Your Windows 10 PC can also be locked using a desktop shortcut, here’s what you need to do to create a shortcut that locks the computer.

Right-click on the empty area on the desktop, go to New at the bottom and choose Shortcut .

A new window will open for creating the new shortcut, copy and paste the following command in the text box.

Rundll32.exe user32.dll,LockWorkStation

Click Next and give a name to it, for example – Lock My PC or anything you like.

Click Finish to save the desktop shortcut.

Now, whenever you want to lock the PC, just double click on the shortcut. This way you can lock Windows 10 PC using a desktop shortcut.

