5 ways to remove or uninstall programs and apps on Windows 10

When you don’t want any program or application on your Windows 10 PC, you can simply uninstall them, removing programs and apps on Windows 10 can be as easy, check out these 5 straightforward ways to remove or uninstall programs and apps on Windows 10 without using any softwares.

1) Uninstall apps using the Start menu

You can quickly remove a program or an app from your Windows PC, it’s easy, you just need to use the Start menu and find the app.

Click the Start button in the corner and look for the app or program in the list shown. Right-click or press and hold on the app, then select Uninstall to remove the app from your PC.

2) Uninstall apps using the Power User menu

Another quick way to uninstall the apps is to use the Power User menu where you can quickly access the list of apps installed on the system.

Just right-click on the Windows Key to open the Power User menu and select Apps & Features. You will see a list of apps that are installed on your computer, select the one you want to remove and click Uninstall .

3) Uninstall apps using Windows Settings

You can also uninstall or remove the program from the Windows Settings.

Press the keyboard shortcut Windows Key + I to launch the Windows Settings . You can also open Settings by clicking on the Start menu button and clicking on the Settings gear icon. Click on Apps and then select Apps & features on the left side. There you have the list of apps that are installed on your computer, choose the one you want to remove and click Uninstall .

4) Uninstall apps using Control Panel

Lastly, you have the option to remove the apps from the Control Panel, the traditional option that you might have used in the past Windows versions, it’s the Programs and Features where you have a list of apps that are installed on the system, you can find it under the Control Panel.

Click on the search box on the taskbar at the bottom, type control panel , and open the Control Panel . You can also check out more ways to open the Control Panel on your Windows PC Click on Programs and choose Programs and Features. Now, right-click or press and hold on the program or the app you want to remove and select Uninstall or Uninstall/Change by right-clicking on it . You can also double-click on the app to uninstall, then follow the directions on the screen.

5) Uninstall apps using Windows Explorer

If that’s not enough, you can simply go to the Program Files or Program Files (x86) directory on the C: drive or any other drive where you have the program installed and head to the program or app folder. Find the uninstaller file in the executable format inside the folder to remove the app. For example, uninstall.exe.

