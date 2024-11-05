Acer has launched its latest tablet lineup in India – the Acer Iconia iM10-22M and Acer Iconia iM9-12M, both of which are designed to cater to a wide range of activities like streaming, gaming, and productivity. With new display sizes, powerful processors, and enhanced features, these tablets promise an upgraded experience for users.

The Acer Iconia iM9-12M features an 8.7-inch WXGA IPS display with a 1,340 x 800 pixels resolution and comes with dual stereo speakers. The tablet is powered by the MediaTek Helio P22T octa-core SoC clocked up to 2.3 GHz paired with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage expandable up to 1 TB via microSD. The tablet is equipped with a 5,100 mAh battery delivering up to 8 hours of battery life.

Cameras include an 8 MP on the rear side with LED flash and a 5 MP on the front side for selfies and video calls. The Acer Iconia iM9-12M runs on Android 14 with 2 years of Android OS upgrades and 3 years of Android security updates. Other features include 4G LTE connectivity with VoLTE), dual-band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.2.

On the other hand, the Acer Iconia iM10-22M comes with a larger 10.36-inch 2K display with a 1,200 x 2,000 pixels resolution and up to 480 nits brightness. The screen is paired with PureVoice QUAD speakers for an enhanced audio-visual experience.

The Iconia iM10-22M is powered by MediaTek Helio G99 SoC clocked up to 2.2 GHz and paired with up to 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage expandable up to 1 TB via microSD. It packs a 7,400 mAh battery that delivers up to 10 hours of video playback.

Cameras include a 16 MP on the rear side as the main camera and an 8 MP on the front side for selfies and video calls. Other features include face recognition and fingerprint login for added security. This model also runs on Android 14 with 3 years of Android OS upgrades and 2 years of Android security updates.

Speaking about the launch, Sudhir Goel, Chief Business Officer at Acer India, said, “At Acer, we are dedicated to enhancing the digital experience by offering products that truly resonate with our users. The introduction of our Iconia tablets underscores our commitment to providing innovative technology that caters to the evolving needs of today’s consumers.

These tablets seamlessly combine power, performance, portability, and versatility, enabling users to stay connected, entertained, and productive in style. Designed to fit effortlessly into today’s fast-paced lifestyle, they offer long battery life, smooth multitasking, and an immersive entertainment experience – making them ideal companions for both productivity and leisure.”

The Acer Iconia iM9-12M is available in two colors – Gold and Silver and is priced at ₹11,990 for its 4 GB RAM and 64 GB storage variant. The Acer Iconia iM10-22M is available in a Gold color option and is priced at ₹14,990 for its 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage variant, and ₹ 16,990 for its 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage variant. Both tablets can be purchased from Acer exclusive stores, Acer online store, and Amazon.in.

Acer Iconia iM9-12M & Acer Iconia iM10-22M Price In India & Availability