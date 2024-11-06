Logitech G has launched a new lineup of PRO Series gaming peripherals in India, designed specifically for elite esports athletes and competitive gamers. The latest additions include the PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2 DEX gaming mouse, the PRO 2 LIGHTSPEED gaming mouse, and the PRO X TKL RAPID gaming keyboard, the brand’s first magnetic analog keyboard. Developed over a period of three years with feedback from professional gamers, these products promise to offer cutting-edge performance, durability, and customization options for serious gamers.

The PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2 DEX is the next evolution of Logitech’s popular SUPERLIGHT mouse, an all-new asymmetrical right-handed design created with input from esports professionals, particularly those competing in fast-paced games like ‘Counter-Strike’ and ‘Valorant’. The mouse combines speed, precision, and sustainability, making it a perfect choice for players seeking the highest level of performance.

The key features of the PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2 DEX include LIGHTSPEED Wireless Technology with 8 KHz polling for ultra-fast, responsive performance, HERO 2 Sensor with a DPI range of 100 – 44,000, allowing for incredibly precise tracking with speeds above 888 inches per second (IPS) and over 88G of acceleration, LIGHTFORCE Switches, which combine optical and mechanical components to offer reliable clicks with lower power consumption.

The mouse, weighing 60 grams, is environmentally conscious with 55% post-consumer recycled ABS plastic used in the build. It delivers a 95-hour battery life with constant motion, and offers 8,000 Hz wireless polling, ensuring that every movement is tracked with pinpoint accuracy.

The PRO 2 LIGHTSPEED, on the other hand, uses the LIGHTSPEED wireless technology and integrates it with an upgraded HERO 2 Sensor, designed to deliver superior precision and performance. The PRO 2 LIGHTSPEED retains the ambidextrous design of its predecessor but comes with upgraded components for enhanced responsiveness.

The key specifications include a DPI range of 100 – 44,000 for ultra-precise tracking, 60 hours battery life with lighting or 95 hours without lighting, 4 – 8 programmable buttons, and onboard memory for saving settings directly to the mouse without needing additional software.

The Logitech PRO X TKL RAPID is the company’s first magnetic analog keyboard ideal for competitive gaming. The keyboard offers adjustable actuation points that enable lightning-fast and precise key presses. The PRO X TKL RAPID is perfect for gamers who need the ability to customize their key sensitivity for quicker, more accurate in-game reactions.

The key features of the PRO X TKL RAPID include Magnetic Analog Switches that provide adjustable actuation points for faster response times, On-the-Fly Configuration, which allows users to adjust settings directly on the keyboard without needing software – ideal for tournament environments where third-party software is often restricted.

The PRO X TKL RAPID also comes with LIGHTSYNC RGB with onboard profiles for a fully customizable lighting setup, G HUB integration to further customize settings like rapid trigger and multi-actuation, and a design with post-consumer recycled aluminum and plastic.

Speaking about the launch, Chris Pate, Head of PRO Series Product Development at Logitech G, said, “We pour a lot into our PRO series products, focusing on innovations that deliver immediate performance gains by forming deep partnerships with pros to meet their exacting needs. This research and design practice not only allows us to identify and create product breakthroughs but also serves as a performance test bed that ultimately serves the entire gaming community. With our new PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2 DEX, our new ambidextrous PRO 2 LIGHTSPEED, and our first magnetic analog rapid trigger keyboard, the PRO X TKL RAPID, we’re meeting gamers’ needs for the highest performance gear possible.”

The PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2 DEX is available in Pink, Black, and white color options, the PRO 2 LIGHTSPEED is available in Graphite color option, and the PRO X TKL RAPID Keyboard comes in Black and White colors. The price for the PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2 DEX starts at ₹15,995 as a part of a limited-time offer on Amazon.in while the regular price is ₹17,995. The price for the PRO 2 LIGHTSPEED is ₹13,995 and the price for the PRO X TKL RAPID is ₹18,995.

PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2 DEX, PRO 2 LIGHTSPEED, PRO X TKL RAPID Price In India, Availability, & Offers