Sony has expanded its range of PlayStation 5 (PS5) accessories with the launch of the Chroma Collection and the Fortnite Limited Edition DualSense Wireless Controller, offering gamers in India a fresh new way to customize their consoles and elevate their gaming experience. The new Chroma Collection introduces two stunning variants of the DualSense Wireless Controller – Chroma Indigo and Chroma Pearl – each designed to add a vibrant and sophisticated touch to your gaming setup.

The Chroma Indigo controller boasts an iridescent finish, blending shades of blues and purples for a dynamic, eye-catching look. The Chroma Pearl features an equally stunning iridescent finish, the Chroma Pearl controller combines pinks and creams for a soft, yet bold aesthetic. These controllers are also equipped with adaptive triggers, haptic feedback, and built-in microphone features as seen on the DualSense series.

In addition to the new controllers, Sony is offering Chroma Collection Console Covers for the PS5 Slim model available in the same Chroma Indigo and Chroma Pearl finishes. These console covers allow gamers to match their controller with a sleek, combined look for their entire setup. The console covers add an extra layer of personalization, letting players showcase their individual style while maintaining the premium aesthetic of their PlayStation 5.

For Fortnite fans, Sony has released a special Fortnite Limited Edition DualSense Wireless Controller designed with vibrant, colorful illustrations of Fortnite’s iconic characters, such as Fishstick and Peely, reflecting the dynamic and playful spirit of the game. The Fortnite DualSense Controller brings all the standard features of the regular DualSense, including adaptive triggers and haptic feedback, while adding a fun and creative flair with its exclusive design.

The price for the DualSense Wireless Controller in Chroma Indigo and Chroma Pearl design is ₹6,849, the price for the PlayStation 5 Slim Console Covers (Chroma Indigo and Chroma Pearl) is ₹5,569, and the price for the DualSense Wireless Controller Fortnite Limited Edition is ₹7,490. The new accessories will be available for purchase across retailers starting 7th November 2024.