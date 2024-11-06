Nxtra by Airtel, a prominent player in the Indian data center industry, is making significant strides in transforming its operations through the power of AI (Artificial Intelligence). In a groundbreaking move, Nxtra has become the first data center operator in India to integrate AI-driven solutions for predictive maintenance, energy efficiency, and automation – setting a new benchmark for the future of data center operations.

The primary goal of incorporating AI into Nxtra’s data centers is to create a smarter, more sustainable infrastructure that can meet the growing demands of modern digital ecosystems. By leveraging AI technology, Nxtra aims to boost the performance and longevity of its equipment, reduce energy consumption, and streamline operations – leading to both cost savings and improved service for its clients.

AI algorithms will analyze real-time performance data to identify early signs of equipment wear and tear. This allows Nxtra to perform proactive maintenance before issues arise, increasing asset life by 10%. Non-IT power consumption is a significant concern for data centers, as cooling and equipment can lead to high energy costs. With AI, Nxtra aims to reduce non-IT power consumption by 10%, identifying inefficiencies and minimizing energy loss in equipment.

AI-driven Fault Detection and Diagnostics (FDD) algorithms are designed to pinpoint equipment issues at the earliest stage, which can improve equipment performance by 15%. Proactive insights driven by AI will be utilized across various data center functions, improving overall productivity by 25%.

To implement these AI solutions, Nxtra has partnered with Ecolibrium’s SmartSense AI platform, designed to help businesses monitor and optimize their energy consumption and operational efficiency in real-time, using AI and Machine Learning (ML) algorithms. After successfully deploying this AI technology at its Chennai data center, Nxtra plans to roll it out across all of its core data centers in the near future.

This move aligns with Nxtra’s vision of building intelligent, sustainable data center infrastructures that not only optimize performance but also minimize environmental impact. By integrating AI into its operations, Nxtra by Airtel is not only improving efficiency but also reducing its carbon footprint. Data centers are known to be energy-intensive, but with AI optimizing power consumption and equipment performance, Nxtra is setting a new standard for energy-efficient data operations in India.

This AI-driven innovation could also have a ripple effect on the broader industry, encouraging other data center operators to adopt similar technologies and push the envelope on what’s possible in terms of energy efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and overall performance.

Ashish Arora, CEO – Nxtra by Airtel, said, “As a brand, we are always integrating newer ways to build future-ready and sustainable data centres with a vision to deliver superior customer experiences. In line with this, we have been at the forefront of building new-age data centres that leverage automation and advanced technological capabilities. The partnership with Ecolibrium and the integration of AI into the core of our data centres is a crucial step in this direction with which we will advance our energy efficiency and overall performance.”

Chintan Soni, CEO – Ecolibrium, said, “Today, our AI/ML platform is operational at over 500 sites worldwide, providing real-time, data-driven insights across industries like real-estate and manufacturing. In a first-of-its-kind collaboration with Nxtra, we are bringing our 12 years of expertise to revolutionise data centre operations through cutting-edge AI technology. Nxtra has done commendable work in building environmentally friendly digital infrastructure and, by connecting it with our expertise in AI and engineering, we are confident that together we can them maintain high standards of operational and energy efficiency.”