After months of anticipation, iQOO has officially confirmed the upcoming launch of its flagship iQOO 13 in India, set for December 2024. This marks the second major smartphone in India to feature the powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC, following the launch of the realme GT7 Pro on 26th November. The iQOO 13 has already been announced in China last month and now it’s coming to India.

iQOO India posted on X, “#iQOO, in a premium partnership with @BMWMotorsport, brings you the all-new #iQOO13 Legend Edition featuring tricolor patterns that embody the ultimate pursuit of performance and control. Launching this December exclusively at @amazonIN and http://mshop.iQOO.com. Stay tuned! Know More – https://bit.ly/3C5d5nC #iQOO13 #AmazonSpecials #BeTheGOAT #BMWMMotorsport”

The key features of the upcoming smartphone include Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC clocked up to 4.3 GHz paired with up to 16 GB LPDDR5X RAM and 1 TB UFS 4.0 storage along with 144 Hz 2K+ OLED display, IP68 + IP69 dust and water-resistant design, 6,150 mAh battery with 120W fast charging, triple cameras of 50 MP Sony IMX921 + 50 MP ultra-wide + 50 MP 3x periscope, and more.

The iQOO 13 will be the company’s newest flagship smartphone in the country highlighting its 6.82-inch 2K+ OLED flat screen with 144 Hz refresh rate and utilizing the BOE’s Q10 luminous material, providing 2,592 Hz full high-frequency dimming. The display offers ultra-narrow bezels and is also the world’s first OLED with circularly polarized light eye protection technology.

The smartphone is designed with an aviation-grade aluminum frame protected with an IP68 + IP69 rating and comes in Legend, Track, Nado Grey, and Green color options (China). The iQOO 13 Legend Edition will feature unique BMW tricolor patterns, giving the smartphone an elegant, racing-inspired aesthetic.

The iQOO 13 will be the second device to be powered by Qualcomm’s next-gen Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC achieving an impressive score of 3.15 million on AnTuTu. The SoC is paired with up to 16 GB LPDDR5X RAM and 1 TB UFS 4.0 storage as its top-most variant while also coming in 12 GB RAM + 256 GB as the base model.

It allows for exceptional gaming experiences, supporting 60 fps in Naraka: Bladepoint and 90 fps with ray tracing in Dark Zone Breakout. The phone also includes a customizable halo light around the camera setup, which can adapt to gaming atmospheres and offers 72 different effects.

Additionally, the device incorporates iQOO’s self-developed Q2 chip, enabling PC-level 2K texture super-resolution and advanced anti-flicker technology. The iQOO 13 also features the largest 7K ultra-large VC vapor chamber in the brand’s history. This dual-drive heat dissipation system significantly enhances thermal efficiency, ensuring the device remains cool during intensive tasks.

On the camera’s front, the iQOO 13 boasts a powerful camera system that includes a 50 MP primary camera using the Sony IMX921 sensor, plus 50 MP ultra-wide and a 50 MP 3x periscope telephoto camera. On the battery side, it packs a 6,150 mAh silicon carbon battery with rapid 120W charging support, allowing the phone to reach full charge in just 30 minutes.

The iQOO 13 will be sold on Amazon.in and the iQOO India online store following its official launch. Stay tuned for more details as the smartphone is closer to the launch.