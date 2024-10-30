iQOO has officially launched its latest and most anticipated flagship of the year – the iQOO 13 in China, showcasing Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite powerhouse with up to 16 GB LPDDR5X RAM and 1 TB UFS 4.0 storage along with 144 Hz 2K+ OLED display, IP68 + IP69 dust and water-resistant design, 6,150 mAh battery with 120W fast charging, triple cameras of 50 MP Sony IMX921 + 50 MP ultra-wide + 50 MP 3x periscope, and more.

The iQOO is the company’s newest flagship smartphone highlighting its 6.82-inch 2K+ OLED flat screen with 144 Hz refresh rate and utilizing the BOE’s Q10 luminous material, providing 2,592 Hz full high-frequency dimming. The display offers ultra-narrow bezels and is also the world’s first OLED with circularly polarized light eye protection technology. The smartphone is designed with an aviation-grade aluminum frame protected with IP68 + IP69 rating, and comes in Legend, Track, Nado Grey, and Green color options.

The iQOO 13 is one of the first devices to be powered by Qualcomm’s next-gen Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC achieving an impressive score of 3.15 million on AnTuTu. The SoC is paired with up to 16 GB LPDDR5X RAM and 1 TB UFS 4.0 storage as its top-most variant while also coming in 12 GB RAM + 256 GB as the base model.

It allows for exceptional gaming experiences, supporting 60 fps in Naraka: Bladepoint and 90 fps with ray tracing in Dark Zone Breakout. The phone also includes a customizable halo light around the camera setup, which can adapt to gaming atmospheres and offers 72 different effects.

Additionally, the device incorporates iQOO’s self-developed Q2 chip, enabling PC-level 2K texture super-resolution and advanced anti-flicker technology. The iQOO 13 also features the largest 7K ultra-large VC vapor chamber in the brand’s history. This dual-drive heat dissipation system significantly enhances thermal efficiency, ensuring the device remains cool during intensive tasks.

On the camera’s front, the iQOO 13 boasts a powerful camera system that includes a 50 MP primary camera using the Sony IMX921 sensor, plus 50 MP ultra-wide and a 50 MP 3x periscope telephoto camera. On the battery side, it packs a 6,150 mAh silicon carbon battery with rapid 120W charging support, allowing the phone to reach full charge in just 30 minutes. Other features include 5G connectivity, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, stereo speakers, and an in-display fingerprint scanner.

The iQOO 13 is priced at 3,999 Yuan for 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant, 4,299 Yuan for 16 GB RAM + 256 GB storage variant, 4,499 Yuan for 12 GB RAM + 512 GB storage variant, and 4,699 Yuan for 16 GB RAM + 512 GB storage variant, and 5,199 Yuan for 16 GB RAM + 1 TB storage. The smartphone is now on sale in China, with the Green variant set to be available from 11th November 2024.

iQOO 13 Price In China & Availability