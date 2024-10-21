iQOO is set to unveil its upcoming iQOO 13 which will sport a large 6,150 mAh battery, a notable upgrade from the 5,000 mAh found on its predecessor, iQOO 12, in addition to the charging which will remain the same i.e. 120W. The next-generation silicon carbon battery promises to deliver enhanced energy capacity while maintaining a sleek and lightweight design, according to the company.

iQOO 13 is already making headlines after leaked live images that revealed its key design elements. The iQOO 13 is expected to be one of the first devices powered by Qualcomm’s next-gen Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 (or Snapdragon 8 Elite) chipset. While it will have fast 120W charging, the details about wireless charging have yet to be revealed.

In terms of cooling technology, iQOO has made significant strides. Vivo’s vice president, Jia Jingdong, highlighted the incorporation of multi-layer graphene and a 7K ultra-large area VC cooling system. This aims to keep the latest Snapdragon chips, dubbed the ‘high-frequency beast,’ running optimally even under demanding conditions. Jia compared the cooling system to a marathon runner, carefully managing their breathing to sustain peak performance during extended exertion.

For gaming enthusiasts, the iQOO 13 promises an enhanced experience through extensive optimization efforts. The device boasts advanced touch sensitivity, high-refresh displays, intelligent network allocation, and AI-assisted performance tweaks, all designed to refine the gaming experience.

The iQOO 13 will introduce a self-developed gaming chip, the Q2, which enables PC-level 2K texture super-resolution and supports native 144 fps. The company said that it is the only flagship mobile phone in the industry that realizes the concurrency of 2K 144 fps super-resolution and super-frame in ‘Peace Elite’ and has the top gaming visual experience.

iQOO has already confirmed that the device will feature BOE’s next-generation Q10 display technology, offering a 2K resolution. The large screen will include ultra-narrow bezels and the world’s first OLED circularly polarized light eye protection technology. Other enhancements include dual speakers from Drum Master and a powerful 1016H motor.

According to earlier leaks, the iQOO 13 will sport a 6.7-inch 2K AMOLED screen with an impressive 144 Hz refresh rate. Other details should be coming soon once the upcoming smartphone is near the launch, the iQOO 13 is set to launch in China by the end of October.