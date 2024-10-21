As the company gears up for its OPPO Find X8 series launch on 24th October, OPPO has unveiled details about a range of new charging accessories set to debut alongside the highly anticipated devices. The lineup includes a powerful 120W dual-port fast charger, an 80W SuperVOOC 12,000 mAh power bank, a 50W wireless charger, and a 5,000 mAh compact magnetic power bank.

The 120W GaN charger is designed specifically for the OPPO Find X8 Series. The fast charger features dual-port output capabilities, allowing users to charge devices simultaneously at impressive rates of 80W and 45W. Furthermore, OPPO is set to release a 50W wireless charger compatible with both Apple and Android devices providing wireless charging at 50W specifically for the OPPO Find X8 Series.

In addition, OPPO will also introduce an 80W SuperVOOC power bank with a substantial 12,000mAh capacity. Available in a sleek Ivory White finish, it will offer both USB Type-C and USB Type-A ports. Another addition is the compact magnetic power bank, which will be just 8.8mm thick and house a 5,000 mAh battery.

The OPPO Find X8 Pro is likely to feature a curved screen in Black, White, and Blue colors with Hasselblad cameras. OPPO has already confirmed MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC for the Find X8 Series. Other expected features include a 6.8-inch 2K 120 Hz micro-curved AMOLED screen, 50 MP + 50 MP along with 3x periscope camera and 10x periscope camera, and a 5,700 mAh battery with support for 100W fast charging + 50W wireless charging.