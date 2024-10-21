HMD is gearing up to launch a special Venom Edition of its Fusion smartphone, coinciding with the release of Marvel’s upcoming film, Venom: The Last Dance, hitting theaters on 25th October. The teaser hints at a device branded as ‘the Ultimate Symbiotic Phone,’ suggesting a design influenced by the film’s iconic aesthetics.

HMD posted on X, “🕷️ Superfans, you’re in for a treat! We’ve got something dark, daring, and seriously next-level arriving this weekend. Think you can handle it? 👊 Venom: The Last Dance hits the cinemas on October 25th. ​#HMDFusionXVenom:The Last Dance​ #ShotOnHMD #HMDFusion ​@venommovie”

Originally unveiled at IFA 2024, the HMD Fusion is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 SoC and boasts a 108 MP main camera alongside a 50 MP selfie camera. The device is designed for versatility, supporting Smart Outfits – interchangeable cases that enhance the phone’s functionality.

The Fusion comes with an IP52-rated build, ensuring durability, and can be easily repaired using an iFixit kit. Its 6.56-inch 90 Hz HD+ display, up to 8 GB RAM, 256 GB storage, 5,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support, and runs on Android 14. Connectivity features include Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, USB Type-C port, and WiFi, alongside a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

While specific details about the Venom Edition’s unique design elements are still under wraps, fans can expect a phone that not only showcases the spirit of Venom but also maintains the specs and functionality of the standard Fusion model, which starts at EUR 249 (approximately ~₹22,726 in India).