iQOO 13 is making headlines after leaked live images revealed key design elements of the upcoming flagship smartphone. The iQOO 13 is set to launch in China by the end of October and is expected to be one of the first devices powered by Qualcomm’s next-gen Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 (or Snapdragon 8 Elite) chipset.

A tipster on Weibo, under the username WHYLAB, shared three live images that give a closer look at the iQOO 13’s design. The photos reveal a sleek flat display with narrow bezels on all four sides, a departure from the trend of curved displays seen on many flagship phones.

The leaked images also showcase the phone’s button layout, with a volume rocker and power button located on the right side, complemented by a flat-edged metal frame that adds a premium touch to the device. The iQOO 13’s design seems to align with previous teasers from the company, which hinted at a modern, streamlined look.

iQOO has already confirmed that the device will feature BOE’s next-generation Q10 display technology, offering a 2K resolution. According to earlier leaks, the iQOO 13 will sport a 6.7-inch 2K AMOLED screen with an impressive 144 Hz refresh rate.

Under the hood, the iQOO 13 is rumored to be powered by Qualcomm’s upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 or Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, expected to be announced on 21st October. The phone is also tipped to come with up to 16 GB RAM and 512 GB storage.